Doraemon: Star Comics announces Volume 0 for the character’s 50th anniversary

A big surprise for fans of DORAEMON! DORAEMON VOLUME 0 arrives in Italy, published in Japan in 2019 by the Shogakukhan publishing house to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the blue cat of the master Fujiko F Fujio.

Fujiko F Fujio is the pseudonym of the Japanese manga artist Hiroshi Fujimoto. Fujimoto was born on December 1 in Takaoka, Toyama prefecture. In his life he has received many awards such as Japan Cartoonists Association Award for excellence in 1973, the Shogakukan Manga Award (1982) andOsamu Tezuka Culture Award in 1997, thanks to the character of Doraemon, of which he continued to write until his death in 1996.

Doraemon has always been a character loved by young and old, who with his sympathy has been able to tackle serious issues such as courage and respect, without forgetting issues related to the environment.

DORAEMON VOLUME 0 will be published by Star Comics, and collects six different editions of the first episode of the space cat. The register contains some color pages, unpublished content and the manga documentary The Birth of Doraemon, which will make us discover the origins of the famous comic that tells the adventures of Nobita and his friends. It will be available from November 4th in the comic store and in the Campfires of Lucca Changes 2020 and from 18 November in bookstores and online stores.

