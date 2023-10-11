Doom Patrol Season 4 Part 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

The second half of season four of Doom Patrol will air on Max on October 12, 2023, with episode seven. Season 4 was split into two separate releases. In spite of the fact that the premiere of the first half of the season occurred on December 8, 2022, the show’s cancellation was announced only a few weeks later. Fans were worried about the rest of the season as a result.

Doom Patrol is just one of several shows that didn’t make it through the organizational shifts at HBO Max and DC Studios. Nonetheless, the decision arrived just as the first part of the fourth season was being shown. After the extended WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in the summer of 2023, fans were wondering when Doom Patrol would return.

James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, put fans’ minds at ease when he announced on Threads that the series’ final episodes will not be canceled. The final episode dates and a trailer are now available. The last night of the show will be on November 9, 2023.

Doom Patrol Season 4 Part 2 Release Date

On Thursday, October 12, episodes 7 and 8 of ‘Doom Patrol’ will premiere. After the first episode airs, new episodes will drop every Thursday at midnight.

Season 4 Episode 07: ‘Orqwith Patrol,’ October 12, 2023

Season 4 Episode 08: ‘Fame Patrol,’ October 12, 2023

Season 4 Episode 09: ‘Immortimas Patrol,’ October 19, 2023

Season 4 Episode 10: ‘Tomb Patrol,’ October 26, 2023

Season 4 Episode 11: ‘Portal Patrol,’ November 2, 2023

Season 4 Episode 12: ‘Done Patrol,’ November 9, 2023

Doom Patrol Story

The titular heroes of Doom Patrol are outcasts who all gained their abilities through tragic means and are often rejected by mainstream society. To keep them safe from harm, the Niles Caulder Chief, a doctor, treated most of the team and let them stay in his mansion. Their namesake comes from a previous group the Chief assembled called the Doom Patrol.

Kay Challis/Crazy Jane, the dominant identity of a traumatized woman with dissociative identity disorder; Rita Farr/Elasti-Woman, who fights against her body turning gelatinous; Larry Trainor/Negative Man, who is infected by an entity of negative energy; and Cliff Steele/Robotman, whose brain was placed in a robot body after a car accident. Later on, robotic superhero Victor Stone/Cyborg joins the squad.

Eric Morden, also known as Mr. Nobody, kidnaps the Chief in the first season, prompting the Doom Patrol to go on a mission to save him. Along the way, they learn the truth about the Chief and the tragic circumstances that bestowed their abilities onto them.

Chief Spinner’s daughter Dorothy can bring her stuffed animals to life, thus she joins the Doom Patrol in season two. Dorothy’s powers threaten to release an ancient evil known as the Candlemaker, putting the world in jeopardy while the Doom Patrol members deal with their own problems and the truth about the Chief.

The third season is the conclusion of Dorothy’s conflict with the Candlemaker and the Doom Patrol’s heartbreaking loss when the Chief passes away from old age. Willoughby Kipling, a friend of the Doom Patrol, rescues Chief’s head, saying that the Chief’s time has not yet come. After the entrance of Laura De Mille and Madame Rouge in a time machine, the team members go their separate ways as they try to figure out who they are now.

Doom Patrol Season 4 Cast

Diane Guerrero as Jane

April Bowlby as Rita Farr

Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor

Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele

Jovian Wade as Victor “Vic” Stone/ Cyborg

Michelle Gomez as Laura De Mille/ Madame Rouge

Timothy Dalton as Niles Caulder/ The Chief

Abi Monterey as Dorothy Spinner

Skye Roberts as Kay Challis

Phil Morris as Silas Stone

Bethany Anne Lind as Clara Steele

Mark Sheppard as Willoughby Kipling

Karen Obilom as Roni Evers

Madeline Zima as Casey Brinke

Sendhil Ramamurthy as Mr. 104

Doom Patrol Season 4 Episode 6 Recap

In the previous episode, the Doom Patrol team was transformed into infants. To protect Jane’s immortality from Immortus, Bunbury stole it. All of them have been restored to their adult selves by Willoughby in this episode. He was successful in undoing the magic of youth, but he was unable to restore Jane’s youthful vitality.

The other characters are too preoccupied with the tasks Kay assigned them to pay attention to Kay. With her time-limited, Cliff urges Jane to fulfill her lifelong ambitions. It eventually brings her to Shelley, but after talking to her, Jane decides she’s not quite ready to give up the ghost.

It turns out that Larry and Mr. 104, alias Rama, are in Orqwith. This is the pocket realm where the followers of Immortus have been conducting their activities. They brought Rita’s agelessness here, and the world became more productive as a result. Rama opens a doorway for Larry to leave the world, but Keeg has other plans.

He then tosses them back into Orqwith, allowing the others to enter the portal behind him. Rita and Rouge, meantime, have broken into the Bureau in an attempt to learn further about the Immortus experiment, only to find that Wally Sage was the last person to access the file on the subject.

Doom Patrol Season 4 Episode 7 Storyline

Wally already has everything else he wants except for Cliff’s agelessness. In order to save themselves, the group must prevent him from snatching Cliff’s immortality. Only Rita and Rouge have not been captured, making them the gang’s last line of defense.

Rita and Rouge have to quickly leave the bureau in order to save their pals. They’ll probably put on masks and go back to the manor, where they’ll run into Willoughby. He plans to let them know the devastating news.

Mr. 104 may be able to save the day by creating a new passageway via which Rita and Rouge can escape. They plan to storm the temple in an effort to free Cliff from Wally’s evil grasp. Locals will be attacked and infected by the escaping zombie butt. A global pandemic will start while the Doom Patrol is stationed in Orqwith.

Doom Patrol Season 4 Part 2 Trailer

Doom Patrol’s future hangs in the balance in these final episodes. A new trailer and poster for the second half of the series’ fourth and final season, which concludes this fall, have been released by Max. The end of the road was inevitable for the Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television series, and the final episodes have been meticulously prepared to give the characters and the sprawling tale a proper sendoff.

In the latest promotional video, the band members finally accept the idea that they won’t live forever. The trio decides to regain their youth and embark on “one last mission” after recounting their many exploits and conquering “the most treacherous villains in the known universe.” Meta-commentary abounds in the trailer, which shows the squad running into familiar faces (both friends and foes) and proclaims, “All good things are doomed.” The teaser suggests a grand finale full of action and adventure.

Doom Patrol Season 4 Part 2 Episodes

Season 4 of ‘Doom Patrol’ will consist of 24 episodes in two halves. Beginning on December 8, 2022, and ending on January 5, 2023, the first installment broadcast. After the release of Part 2 on October 12, we can look forward to the Season Finale on November 9.

Where to watch Doom Patrol Season 4?

The only location to watch “Doom Patrol” online is on Max. Since the streaming site is widely recognized as the place to find DC-based programming, all previous seasons are also available there.