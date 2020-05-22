DOOM Eternal will dispense with the controversial Denuvo in the next patch

Share it:

After a massive bombardment of negative reviews at id Software they have had no choice but to remove the Denuvo protection system at DOOM Eternal, so the game will dispense with this software from the next patch.

It has been the game’s own executive producer, Marty Stratton, who has come to Reddit to confirm that, among other changes, he will eliminate the use of Denuvo in the next update of the game.

“Despite having the best intentions, the comments of the players have made it clear to us that we must reevaluate our approach to the integration of the protection system. With this in mind we will remove this technology from the game in our next PC update. As we examine any future anti-cheat for DOOM Eternal we must, at a minimum, guarantee our players interested only in the campaign that they can play without this software installed.”

Along with these statements, it has also published others in which it affirms that Bethesda has not forced them in any way to introduce this software into the game and that the performance problems that the game has suffered since the last patch have nothing to do with Denuvo, something that the players doubt a lot because it is not the first time that it happens. However, Stratton points out that these problems are related to VRAM management and that they should be resolved in the new patch.

For now id Software continues working hard on the production of a new DLC that will expand the history of DOOM Eternal offering new scenarios, weapons, enemies, and all those types of content expected from expansion for a game of these characteristics.

