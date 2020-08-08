Doctor Strange, a theory explains how he could be the most powerful hero in the MCU

Share it:

When it comes to superheroes, there is always a question that accompanies them: which is the strongest / most powerful among them? In the case of the MCU, a theory would like you as the holder of this title Doctor Strange, but only after certain events that may occur in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

So far, the patron of the Marvel Studios Kevin Feige attempted to answer the same question more than once, but gave two different names: previously, Feige elected Captain Marvel as the most powerful superhero in the MCU, and then turned to Wanda Maximoff a.k.a. Scarlet Witch.

The Screen Rant colleagues, however, think differently, and believe that Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness can make Doctor Strange the most unstoppable force among his companions.

Such as? Quite simply, by training and practicing the mystical arts … for a considerable amount of time.

While his powers are already mind-blowing enough, Stephen Strange's Benedict Cumberbatch. he is after all still a "rookie", especially when compared to the Ancient (Tilda Swinton). And now that he no longer has the Time Stone at his disposal, how can he hope to overcome it without resorting, like her, to the Dark Dimension?

The sequel directed by Sam Raimi would seem to herald, as the title suggests, the exploration of multiple corners of the Multiverse … And if Strange came in some way forced into exile in one of those timeless dimensions, or where does time flow differently anyway? What if it took years and years, perhaps even centuries and millennia, to get out of it? What if, during this period of time, he gains all the skills and experience necessary to outperform his mentor?

We do not yet know the plot of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but a power-up for ours Supreme Sorcerer it seems almost obvious … The how, however, will be all to be discovered.

And you, what do you think? Let us know yours in the comments.