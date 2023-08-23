Dirt: The Last Great American Sport Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Fox Sports Films has announced the premiere of a new five-part video series, Dirt: The Last Great American Sport Season 1, which follows renowned dirt track competitors who compete on dirt tracks throughout the United States.

Dirt: The Last Great American Sport, Season 1 is a documentary series sponsored by NOS that offers a fresh perspective on the filthy racing track where competitors battle for their honor.

FloSports Productions follows NASCAR sensation Kyle Larson as he competes against his fiercest adversaries on dirt courses across the country.

The F1 observational series Drive to Survive has, without a doubt, ignited the motorsports community.

Multiple motorsports series have since partnered with streaming platforms to produce their own docuseries.

The list includes NASCAR, IndyCar, and MotoGP. Now, it has been reported that a new docuseries is in the works, and it will feature Kyle Larson, who was recently T-boned by Ryan Preece at Talladega in arguably the season’s worst accident.

Fox Sports is announcing a partnership with the 2021 Cup Series champion, Kyle Larson. He will be featured in a new documentary series promoting the sport’s daredevils that focuses on gravel racing.

The title of the program is “Dirt: The Last Great American Sport.” It consists of five episodes and follows Larson’s voyage in the world of dirt racing alongside several championship luminaries.

Former USAC National Midget champion Tyler Courtney, former Silver Crown champion Justin Grant, and USAC national series winner Thomas “T-Mez” Meseraull will be featured on the program.

Kyle Larson’s pursuit of victories outside of NASCAR will take center stage in a forthcoming documentary series. He will assist FOX Sports and FloSports in emphasizing the peril and thrill of dirt racing.

Dirt: The Last Great American Sport Season 1 Release Date

The series invites viewers to go to some of most awaited dirt racing events, including the Chilli Bowl, King’s Royal, and BC39, and will feature commentary from the top personalities in dirt racing, as well as commentary from crew members, admirers, and family members who have consistently been there for them.

Dirt: The Last Great American Sport Season 1 Cast

Season 1 of Dirt: The Last Great American Sport is produced by FloSports Studios. Ray Machuca, Mark Floreani, and Jayar Donlan, along with Eric Shanks, Mark Silverman, Charlie Dixon, and Barry Nugent of FOX Sports, serve as executive producers. Paul Gandersman, Jeremy Hayes, Cliff Bogart, Ariana Rotstein, Carl Hansen, and Michael Vadder serve as producers.

FOX Sports Films is dedicated to producing compelling and engaging global sports documentaries.

In collaboration with FOX Sports’ league and conference partners, the brand develops original programming that connects live sporting events to sports culture.

Dirt: The Last Great American Sport Season 1 Trailer

Dirt: The Last Great American Sport Season 1 Plot

In the series, Larson’s sporting dominance and previous achievements will also be highlighted.

“Viewers will be immersed in the heart-pounding, adrenaline-fueled universe of dirt track racing, experiencing the thrilling highs and crushing lows by means of the eyes of the fearless competitors themselves,” said Ray Machuca, Executive Vice President of Films and Entertainment for FloSports.

The champion of the USAC Silver Crown in 2022, Justin Grant, is also featured. Tyler Courtney, 2019 USAC National Midget Champion, and Thomas Meseraull, 19-time USAC National Series Champion.