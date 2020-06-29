Digimon Adventure returns with episode 4 after a long pause, the reactions of the fans

Digimon Adventure returned to TV on June 7 with episode 1, after a long pause linked to the health emergency. After three weeks of waiting, the fans were finally able to see the fourth episode and as you can see at the bottom, many fans said they were more than satisfied with the return of the Digiprescelti.
The new episode saw the debut in the digital world of Sora, who during the episode met Biyomon, who later evolved into Birdramon. At the end of the episode, the quartet of protagonists set off on a journey to reach a temple. Fans obviously celebrated the encounter between the protagonist Tai and the girl.
We remind you that Digimon Adventure is a remake of the great 1999 classic edited by Toei Animation, an animation studio famous for the work done with Dragon Ball is ONE PIECE. The anime had been postponed for Coronavirus on April 20, immediately after the broadcast of episode 3, and was expected to return during the summer. Fortunately, Toei managed to keep his word and the broadcast resumed smoothly on Sunday 7 June.
And what do you think of it? Did you like the return of the series? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that Digimon Adventure is available in Italy on Crunchyroll.
Just remembered a new episode of Digimon Adventure: 2020 is coming out after a multiple month hiatus. You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/QeIRmHHza5
– Guy / person who exist (@megamanamask) June 27, 2020
So Digimon Adventure: returned today with episode 4!
The moment when Sora got her traditional blue hat out was a nice nod to the original.
Sora certainly seems very capable and is going to be someone that the team rely on with all the equipment she has. # DigimonAdventure2020 pic.twitter.com/Xrob7yQgdP
– Haydn Davies (@ ninjafox1989) June 28, 2020
Digimon Adventure: 2020 episode 4: feels good to have this series back 😀 good episode. I love the throwbacks to sora's hat & taichi's binoculars. The chemistry between sora and biyomon is adorable. The insert song and agumon evolution sequence were clean af 🔥🔥 nxt episode hype
– Ramon Castro The Digimon Emperor (@ DigimonFan4Life) June 28, 2020
Just a badass girl and her fire bird # デ ジ モ ン # DigimonAdventure2020 #DigimonAdventure pic.twitter.com/MUF06UJfEV
– RubenGallar 🐢 (@RubenGallar) June 28, 2020
HOLY (BLEEPING) DIGIVOLUTION SEQUENCE !!!#Digimon #DigimonAdventure # DigimonAdventure2020 pic.twitter.com/5klb18baZJ
– Ochan30🏳️🌈 (@ Ochan30) June 28, 2020
So glad that #DigimonAdventure is back on air, episode 4 as quite nice, just right jumping into things.
Looking forward to how the others will be introduced in this re-imagining. pic.twitter.com/BdvDlFgtZn
– eh🍁🇮🇹💭 (@aCanadianGuyEh) June 28, 2020
Finally got to see Episode 4 of #DigimonAdventure:, so good to see Tai and Sora again. Sora being something like a survival camp Batman is hilarious. Really excited for what comes next. pic.twitter.com/v7e9wfTAj1
– Shan Jeyan | Golden Deer 🦌 (@ jeyshan26) June 28, 2020
Add Comment