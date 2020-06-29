Digimon Adventure returns with episode 4 after a long pause, the reactions of the fans

Share it:

Digimon Adventure returned to TV on June 7 with episode 1, after a long pause linked to the health emergency. After three weeks of waiting, the fans were finally able to see the fourth episode and as you can see at the bottom, many fans said they were more than satisfied with the return of the Digiprescelti.

The new episode saw the debut in the digital world of Sora, who during the episode met Biyomon, who later evolved into Birdramon. At the end of the episode, the quartet of protagonists set off on a journey to reach a temple. Fans obviously celebrated the encounter between the protagonist Tai and the girl.

We remind you that Digimon Adventure is a remake of the great 1999 classic edited by Toei Animation, an animation studio famous for the work done with Dragon Ball is ONE PIECE. The anime had been postponed for Coronavirus on April 20, immediately after the broadcast of episode 3, and was expected to return during the summer. Fortunately, Toei managed to keep his word and the broadcast resumed smoothly on Sunday 7 June.

And what do you think of it? Did you like the return of the series? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that Digimon Adventure is available in Italy on Crunchyroll.