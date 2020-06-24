Entertainment

Digimon Adventure: published a new clip of the fourth episode

June 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
The animated series of Digimon Adventure 2020 it was forced, together with several other productions, to stop for about two months. The anime will be back soon on air, and new sequences of the next episode, scheduled for the end of the month, have circulated in the last few hours.

In fact, an unpublished promotional clip has been published which anticipates the theme of the next episode, which will air on June 28th. The short promotional movie features Tai and Agumon as protagonists, ready for an imminent clash.

Birdramon is present with them; the latter seems injured, but fortunately he is rescued by Sora, while Tai moves away from the beast on his heels. So far the animated series, being only in the fourth episode, has presented only a limited number of characters, which in the next episodes will see a gradual expansion.

In addition, the preview of the fourth episode revealed the return of one of the first hurdles of the Digi-Chosen, Devimon. The diabolical Digimon will return in the next episodes; how do you think it will be used? Tell us below with a comment.

In Digimon Adventure 2020, the management of DigiEvoluzioni will be completely different from the original animated series, especially from a dimensional point of view: the tests in the trailer. Digimon Adventure: Digiprescelti return to the series on the Crunchyroll platform.

