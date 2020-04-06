Digimon Adventure: Digiprescelti return to the series on Crunchyroll

Share it:

"Show me your brave heart!"thundered Brave Heart, the most iconic song of a franchise that, more than twenty years after its birth, still remains a symbol of Japanese animation. An icon of creativity, a vehicle to transmit to past generations and future themes that have always been part of the daily life of each of us, regardless of age. Digimon Adventure: Psi has no fear of taking over a brand that has lost the hint of "magical"able to make any look of charm and wonder shine.

The series, in fact, has often run aground in the phenomenon of merchandising, building an excessive economic need around the imaginary of the work, leaving aside the creepy halo that has made the digital universe a story suitable for both adults and children. . Among the many meanings that the Romans attributed to the Greek letter "psi ", often used to shorten the word"psyche", there is a rather interesting one that is literally identifiable with"breath of air". A cool breeze that, finally, returns the right originality to a title which has distinguished the entire Digimon imagination since 1999.

Operation "Nostalgia"

TOEI Animation does things big for this reboot available subtitled in Italian on Crunchyroll, and does not need to hide behind a new title to immediately strengthen the element "nostalgia"from the very first frames of the opening which clearly refer to Taichi's fall into the digital world.

Still, the past collides with the present with a touch so soft that it seems almost painless. Even by borrowing some iconic shots, the series requires that the viewer immediately understand that the story is not what we all know, but a reboot in the true sense of the word.

The episode opens up in a Tokyo of 2020, where technology is the master of normalcy. Taichi he is a fifth grade child, sociable and wild but with a pure and genuine heart. The slow passage of time at home in the solitude of a summer day, as the little sister Hikari and the mother are traveling by train to reach a course on the other side of the city, is interrupted by Koshiro Izumi, a one-year-old fourth-year student from Taichi who looks like his new neighbor.

Their knowledge is interrupted by the news that reveals a series of alleged cyberterroristic attacks that are turning all the power lines upside down causing inconvenience within the city. Thanks to a tablet, Koshiro immediately shows his talent in the field of computer science by revealing his new friend rapid and uncontrollable evolution of disorder. Upon hearing that the inconveniences are also causing serious risks to the railway lines, the two set off to try to get as close as possible to where the train is where the mother of Taichi and Hikari travels.

An unexpected encounter

Despite the company's inability to reach a moving train, Tai's courage becomes a vehicle between him and the digital world, creating a portal for the Digital World in the cell phone where he meets a funny being in name Botamonevidently in trouble because of some mysterious beings. In an attempt to help him, the brave little boy calls the digivice, an instrument that acts as a link between him and his Digimon. Object that, at the same time, reaches other children in other areas of the city, including the same Koshiro who supports his friend remotely thanks to the communication systems of the mysterious device.

This scene also reveals some of the changes imported into the series through the use of the digivice, as well as a big spoiler which, in the original series, occurs only to forwarded events but that we take the trouble not to mention it anyway. Finally, the link between Tai and Botamon is now consolidated and is manifested by the first digivolution of the latter into Agumon. Their funny and unexpected first encounter is hampered by a series of other creatures that attack them suddenly, starting the first encounter of the anime.

And here, finally, the exercise of style revealed by TOEI Animation proposes through some extraordinary animations to say the least, but which will find their climax only in the following fight. Having clarified the causes of the disorders, caused precisely by these mysterious Digimon which are real viruses, for a moment it seems possible to eliminate the threat but yet another unexpected digivolution of the creature puts Agumon in a tight spot. Once again, courage becomes the vehicle of Tai's emotions which pushes the digital new friend towards a similar one digivolution in Greymon.

An exercise in style

The wonderful transformation, curated as the scene immediately following by an exceptional animator of the caliber of Ryo Onishi, moves away from the typology of the original series, but reveals itself fascinating and satisfying visually, especially in the next fight that shines with a technicality that is the result of the best digital animation artists. Won the clash, the worst seems to have passed, but an attack on American intelligence seems to move the events of the next episode. All this, however, showing in a final twist a new digiprescelto on the back of your Digimon.

This first episode, from all points of view, is the promising start of a series that will surely be able to get talked about. Everything that made it great Digimon Adventure it seems in its place, as well as every single characteristic that distinguished the character of each character, the living engine of the main theme of the work. TOEI Animation recovers part of the original staff and takes advantage, therefore, of an extraordinary direction led by the director Masato Mitsuka, veteran of the studio, followed by the screenplay by Atsuhiro Tomioka, a talent who has lent his pen to over 50 different TV series.

Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru returns to character design, virtually unchanged from the original, while Toshihiko Takashi is in charge of directing the music field. This last point, although it seems entirely revolutionized in intentions, fits perfectly with the events and accompanies with exciting tones the first adventure of Tai and Agumon in the digital world.