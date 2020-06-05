Digimon Adventure 2020: all ready for the return of the anime, here is the new trailer

Share it:

The new Digital Monster series, Digimon Adventure 2020, suffered a sharp halt a few weeks after its long-awaited debut due to government orders to prevent the spread of the New Coronavirus. However, with the end of the state of emergency, the return of the anime was announced with a new trailer.

About a week ago, TOEI Animation confirmed the return of Digimon Adventure 2020 in the regular television schedule, however recovering the series starting from the first episode so as to give the animators a few more weeks of advantage to get back on track with the production. Therefore, we will be able to admire the new episode only on June 28th, with the release of the fourth episode.

In this regard, to make waiting less painful, the study revealed a new promotional trailer, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news, which anticipates new scenes of the anime as well as a first taste of episode 4 in which a huge and mysterious Digimon is intent on talking with Tai and Sora, finally arrived at DigiWorld. We just have to wait until the end of the month to continue enjoying the latest Digiprescelti adventure in the Digimon Adventure reboot.

And you, instead, what do you expect from the next episodes? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the box below, but not before having a look at our special on the first episode of the anime on Crunchyroll.