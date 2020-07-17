Destiny 2, the Beyond the Light expansion has been postponed: here is the new date

Share it:

Bungie has just announced that it has postponed the release of Oltre la Luce, the next big expansion of Destiny 2 destined to kick off the fourth year of the MMO RPG.

Destiny 2: Beyond the Light launch, initially scheduled for September 22, it has been postponed to November 10th. "As the first installment of a new trilogy of expansions, Beyond the Light is the beginning of a new era in Destiny 2. We have a powerful story to tell and incredible new features that we can't wait to make available to players. As always, our goal is to make the expansion as beautiful and fun as possible for our fans. To that end, we are doing what is best for our game and therefore we move the launch date ", said DeeJ, the community manager.

The reasons for the postponement have not been revealed in detail but, judging by the subsequent words of DeeJ, they may have to do with the developmental slowdown caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. "The past few months have been a challenge, and will continue to be so during this pandemic. We have learned to create together in a new way, having to work separate from each other. Despite these obstacles, we are determined to maintain the same level of quality that the our fans expect ".

As a result of this decision, Destiny 2's Arrivals Season, currently underway, it will be extended until 10 November. Beyond the Light, remember, it will mark a very important event in the history of the entire Destiny franchise, since it will introduce a fourth elemental power, the Stasi, in addition to many other contents.