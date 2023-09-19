Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The first season of the drama series Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe is forthcoming.

Under the direction of two-time Primetime Emmy Award winner Marina Zenovich, journalist Alice Hines’s in-depth investigation reveals the sinister truth underlying the purported online love sect Twin Flames Universe.

Jeff and Shaleia Divine founded the Twin Flames Universe, a community on the internet that promises to match each member with a “soulmate” and makes great efforts to do so.

"Desperately Seeking Soulmate" depends on the 2020 Vanity Fair article "Everywhere I Went, They Went With Me, Because They Were on My Phone" by Hines:

Inside the Always Online, Eating World of Twin Flames Universe explores the alleged online cult Jeff and Shaleia allegedly founded.

Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe explores the world of Twin Flames Universe, an online community operated out of a Michigan suburb by the charismatic YouTube influencers Jeff and Shaleia Divine.

The guarantee of the couple is to match members with their ideal companion, but former participants describe going to extreme extent to find their “twin flame.” Alice Hines, a journalist, quickly realizes that the promise of genuine love may come with a price.

The premiere date of Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping the Twin Flames Universe was announced by Prime Video today.

Based on the investigation of journalist Alice Hines and directed by two-time Premiere Emmy recipient Marina Zenovich, the docuseries reveals the sinister truth behind the alleged online love cult Twin Flames Universe.

On Friday, October 6, Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping the Twin Flames Universe will debut on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe Season 1 Release Date

The premiere of the first season of Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe will occur on October 6, 2023. The series existed in development at the start of 2022. Consequently, it could be released in late 2023 or early 2024.

The producers have been tight-lipped about the series’ premise and release date. Overall, supporters are advised to be patient, as it is probable that the official date will be announced very shortly. In addition, we will update the release portion once the information is available to the public.

Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe Season 1 Cast

Amazon Studios, Dorothy Street Pictures, MGM Television, Escape Artists, and PMZ Pictures collaborated on the production of “Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping the Twin Flames Universe.” Jordan Edelstein, Zenovich, Hines, Sam Starbuck, P.G. Morgan, Todd Black, and Jason Blumenthal serve as executive producers.

Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe Season 1 Trailer

Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe Season 1 Plot

"Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe" explores thoroughly into the world of Twin Flames Universe, a social network managed by YouTube sensations Jeff and Shaleia Divine, who reside in a Detroit suburb and are based there.

Despite the couple's promise to introduce contestants with their ideal soulmates, this compelling documentary series exposes the extraordinary extent previous contestants have gone to find their "twin flame."

Alice Hines, an award-winning journalist, guides viewers through the intricate world in the Twin Flames Universe, where discovering genuine love may come at a steep price.

Despite conflicts and revelations, the group remains active, and each episode reveals new, astounding insights about this community on the internet.

Real-life testimonies from prior members and exclusive video footage in Jeff and Shaleia, the enigmatic group’s leaders, shed an unflinching light on the origins of Twin Flames Universe up until its current existence.

The series exposes the troubling dynamics at work within Twin Flames Universe, from encouraging ardent pursuits of former relationships to attempting to alter the sexual orientations as well as gender identities of its members.

As a correspondent on the lookout for a new story, Alice Hines is drawn to the strange and bizarre margins of internet culture.

When she discovers the Twin Flames Universe, her inquiry takes her into the controversial world for spiritual communities and the realms of love and romance.

Alice realizes she has discovered her story after being blown away by the level of obsession its members have over founders Jeff and Shaleia Divine. She has no idea how chaotic things are about to become.

Alice cannot believe that which Jeff and Shaleia can do to persuade others to do because of their ostentatious personalities.

Each episode recounts true stories ranging from humorous to outlandish. It is a mind-boggling emotional roller coaster this, at times, defies credulity.

Paying thousands of dollars over the promise to discover their ultimate partner, members for the Twin Flames Universe will ostensibly violate boundaries and even influence the genders of other members in order to claim their Twin Flame.

Alice questions whether she has stumbled upon an internet cult rather than a caring spiritual community.

This hypnotic documentary recounts the origins of the ongoing Twin Flames Universe through the testimony of former members as well as the families of those who remained involved.