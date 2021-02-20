Demon Slayer: that’s why the work should receive a live action adaptation

It’s been five years since the first chapter of Demon Slayer between the pages of Shonen Jump and today the adventures of Tanjiro have received numerous awards and broken several records. Would it therefore be appropriate that an American live action be dedicated to the work?

Among the many goals achieved by the manga we can remember how Demon Slayer has reached the first position among the best-selling series of 2020, moreover Kyoharu Gotouge, who gave birth to Demon Slayer, is in the top 100 drawn up by Time, the famous American weekly. He played an important role in the spread of history l’anime produced by Ufotable, consisting of 26 episodes and a film called Demon Slayer: Infinity Train, which quickly became the highest-grossing film in Japan.

Keeping these successes in mind, we wondered if Hollywood should focus on opera for the production of a new live action that gets the approval of the public. The premises seem favorable considering that the manga narrates various clashes between warriors armed with katana and powerful demons. These two elements are reminiscent of genres very popular in the West: i samurai movies and horror, in a combination that could have a positive impact on many audiences.

Also it fighting style adopted by members of the Demon Kill Squad could be a key to the success of a hypothetical live action adaptation. There choreography of the clashes that involves the use of breathing styles has in fact remained very impressed in the minds of those who have followed the events of the animated series and could be even more enjoyable if played by actors in flesh and blood.

Following the announcement several years ago of the production of a film for Attack of the Giants by Warner Bros., it would not be surprising if the creation of one dedicated to the work of Kyoharu Gotouge. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments.