Demon Slayer still victim of piracy: a man arrested for selling DVDs

Demon Slayer it is going through a very troubled time. While the film is collecting dizzying numbers, the piracy phenomenon continues unabated to tarnish the popularity of the franchise. Arrests for the sale of counterfeit material are becoming the order of the day.

For some time now the Japanese government has tightened the penalties against piracy, without however being able to stem the problem. Indeed, since the explosion of the Demon Slayer phenomenon, the sale of illicit material has undergone a sharp surge to the point that the reports have increased dramatically.

Recently another case of arrest against a 40-year-old man who imported from Malaysia has been much discussed. over 600 DVDs of Demon Slayer counterfeits for sale in his company. With the excuse of importing, he managed to sell numerous records, earning a figure close to 100,000 euros. The report was reported to the authorities by two women suspicious of the quality of the DVDs. The man justified himself by saying: “I had noticed they were poor quality DVDs, but I was convinced they were officially licensed anyway and for that I sold them anyway.“

A not very credible excuse that certainly will cost him extremely dear but which highlights yet another case of piracy to the detriment of the franchise created by Koyoharu Gotouge. And you, instead, what do you think of this situation? Let us know with a comment below.