Demon Slayer Kimetsu Academy Chapter 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Chapter 6 of Demon Slayer Kimetsu Academy! The Demon Slayer Kimetsu Academy never ceases to amaze me! Everything is covered in Chapter 6. This chapter is full of exciting story twists and action. Giyu’s bamboo sword is the sole connection between Zenitsu and his tardiness for class—one plausible explanation.

The worst math lesson of Inosuke, Murata, and Zenitsu’s lives is then required of them when they fail their midterm. Then there’s Rengoku’s forbidden pizza, Nezuko’s first cavity, and Uzui’s exploding art class!

Junior college and high school new series! After making its Japanese premiere in 2020, Kimetsu Academy Story has now been available to the Crunchyroll library (via Collider). The spin-off, which took inspiration from a compilation of short stories, follows the anime characters as they travel to a different universe.

They will have to engage with others and abide by the academy’s rules now that they are high school students. Fear not, for there will be less gory themes and plenty of demon slaying—albeit in the secure environment of a student academy. The tone of Kimetsu Academy Story differs greatly from that of the main anime.

In addition to Tanjiro, the characters in Kimetsu Academy Story are Kanao, Susamaru, Yahaba, Aoi, Kiyo, Giyu, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Nezuko.

In this reality, Tanjiro, the main character, and the other characters go to the same school. They follow the same schedule, which consists of finishing daily chores and following laws like wearing proper clothing and dying their hair black.

Demon Slayer Kimetsu Academy Chapter 6 Release Date

The long wait for the next chapter of Demon Slayer Kimetsu Academy is almost over with the release of Chapter 6. The Demon Slayer Kimetsu Academy Chapter 6 is set to be released the next week on January 06, 2024.

There will be tons of exciting new events in the upcoming chapter of Demon Slayer-Kimetsu Academy, so make sure to mark your calendars and activate your alarms.

Demon Slayer Kimetsu Academy Chapter 6 Plot

The Water Pillar of Tomioka Giyuu trains amid a thousand-year-old bamboo forest. Following Uzui Tengen, the other side Sound Pillar, Tomioka was the final Pillar trainer. When Tanjirou came, Tomioka was engaged in combat with Shinazugawa Sanemi, the Wind Pillar. Tanjirou was knocked unconscious for fifteen minutes by Shinazugawa’s jaw chopping.

Tanjirou sipped on a bamboo tube of chilly spring water. He requested red bean paste, either smooth or crushed, from Shinagawa-san. Tomioka suggested carrying both kinds. Tomioka and Tanjirou talk about their training as stellar pillars. They talk about the moment Shinagawa was upset and incensed that they were not allowed to see him.

Absent Kochou Shinobu inquires about the situation from Tomioka-san. The Stone Pillar, Iguro Obanai, claims that Shinazugawa wasn not alone himself in the emergency.Rengoku Kyoujurou warned them not to cross their arms behind his back, even though he was doing so silently.

When it is brought up, Tokito nods and Muichirou observes some birds in the courtyard. The exchange demonstrates the contradiction between the Pillars and their likely consequences.

Secretary Rengoku Senjurou is confused by Kouchou-senpai’s explanation of food poisoning. Audio poisoning is confirmed by Shinobu. The worried headshake of the vice chairman Tsuyuri Kanao surprises student Aoi.

Shinobu places the responsibility on the Kimetsu Academy Cultural Festival’s “Kimetsu Music Festival.” The “Modern Scruffy Democracy” tour is part of the big Las Vegas tour.

Aoi and Senjurou are unable to see the band rehearse within the soundproof music room, despite Shinobu’s suggestion. Sonic booms indicate enmities and rivalries.

Even though Aoi and Senjurou are safe, the problem still exists. Senjurou and Aoi evaluate the music festival risks for the Shabana siblings.

The event highlights how crucial it is to have cooperative relationships and avoid misconceptions.

They are scared by the band’s deafening tone, angry shamisen, and blasting harmonica. Senjurou extends her apology to a dejected Kanao, who fears she may be harmed by the band.

She also acknowledges the Shabana siblings’ accomplishments, which attracted boys form other schools and won recognition from experts. They are instructed by Shinobu to poison the school’s notorious miscreants.

The Shabana siblings were meant to lead the closing, but the band order change infuriated school administrators. Shinobu remains calm as two unexpected strangers stare at him.