Demon Slayer, Gurenge makes a bang: 100 million plays and triple platinum, it's a classic

A few moments ago Billboard Japan shared the anime-themed music sales results for the first half of 2020 (November 25, 2019 – May 24), announcing that Gurenge, piece written and sung by LiSA for the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, he ranked first, notably stopping the other tracks in Top 10.

Released for the first time in April 2019, LiSA's song was recently certified triple platinum, result never achieved by another opening theme of an anime in such a short time. In addition to the 750,000 digital downloads, the CD has managed to sell more than 100,000 copies, a result that has earned the artist yet another Gold Record, while on Spotify the song currently has 55 million plays (it was 25 in February and 45 in April).

After breaking every possible record in the manga and anime sectors, therefore, Demon Slayer has decided to expand, taking away some satisfaction even in the musical one. Below you can take a look at the full ranking shared by Billboard Japan.

Billboard Japan Top 10 "Hot Animation" 2020

"Gurenge" – LiSA (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) "Yesterday" – Official Hige DANdism (HELLO WORLD) "Hell" – Mrs. Green Apple (Fire Force) "Harunohi" – Aimyon (Crayon Shin-chan Honeymoon Hurricane: The Lost Hiroshi) "Sora no Aosa wo Shiru Hito yo" – Aimyon (Her Blue Sky) "Kokoro no mama ni-" – Takako Matsu feat. Aurora (Frozen 2, Japanese version of In the unknown) "Birthday" – Mr. Children (Doraemon: Nobita's new dinosaur) "Uchiage Hanabi" – DAOKO x Kenshi Yonezu (Fireworks) "Ray of Light" – J-JUN (Smile Down the Runway) "Hana ni Bourei" – Yorushika (To Whisker Away)

Gurenge is therefore confirmed as the piece most listened to by the Japanese public and, given the success of the anime, it would not surprise us if new certifications arrived in the coming months.

And what do you think of it? Does Gurenge deserve this success? Let us know with a comment! In case you would like to appreciate the singing skills of the artist in a more intimate setting, we advise you to take a look at the live performance published a few months ago.