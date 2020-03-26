Entertainment

Delayed the end of The Walking Dead 10 until the end of 2020

Following the calculations, we had all marked on our mid-calendar April as a date to see the end of the tenth season of 'The Walking Dead'. Unfortunately, you have to pull typex and establish a new day because AMC has communicated that the last episode It has been delayed until the end of 2020.

Why has the episode that was planned for the day moved from date April 12th? It is clear that the series was already recorded and finished, but as explained by AMC via Twitter, in reality the post-production process of the last episode was not completely finalized:

Unfortunately, current events have made it impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on April 5. The planned ending will appear as a special episode later. in the year".

Therefore, in reality the end will come sooner than expected, that is, with the episode 15 – that the Sunday, April 5 to AMC and the next day to FORX – and that it will somehow serve to close the season (at least until that "special" episode arrives). Once this date arrives, it will be a few months until we have new material from the post-apocalyptic universe, since supposedly its new spin-off – titled 'World Beyond' It was coming the same day that the TWD season would end, that is, April 12, but recently announced that it also postponed its premiere. From this we deduce that when the final episode returns, so will the new story.

