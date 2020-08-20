Deca-Dence, the author answers the questions of the fans: "The inspiration? Wreck-It Ralph"

Share it:

Deca-Dence, interesting summer anime visible on VVVVID, has recently completed the halfway point and is preparing to enter the heart of its first season. Yuzuru Tachikawa, author and director of the series, then decided to participate in an AMA (Ask Me Anything) organized by Funimation, answering the most interesting questions from fans.

Speaking of the sensational twist of episode 2, Tachikawa said: "Creating an anime from scratch is never easy, and in this case, especially considering the uniqueness of the anime, it often happened that there were misunderstandings during production, especially regarding the work of the animators. The cyborg design is very "soft" and considering what the audience is used to seeing in mainstream anime, I was afraid it wouldn't be welcomed. As for the story, I was pretty sure the twist would be appreciated. It was the design that worried me".

As for the inspiration instead, the director said he was inspired by one of the great Disney masterpieces: "As for the plot, in our meetings we often mentioned Raplh Wreck-It. We loved the idea of ​​so many characters coming together to face a bigger threat, so I would say we can define that film as the starting point of our story. As for the design, however, we were also inspired by a film for one of the characters: Kaburagi. After the first indications the character designer introduced me to something similar to Doc from Back to the Future, but it was not exactly what I wanted. By reworking that model, however, we arrived at the present Kaburagi".

The author also talked about the problems that arose due to Covid-19, his favorite scenes in the anime, the relationship between Kaburagi and Natsume and the initial idea, which should have been simply the story of a girl born in a giant. landfill with a great passion for building technological appliances.

