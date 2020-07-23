Death Stranding is still the best-selling game on Steam, a week after launch

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A week has passed since launch of Death Stranding on PC, platforms where the game of Kojima Productions is enjoying moderate success, at least judging by the results obtained on Steam.

To date, Death Stranding is still the best-selling game on the Valve marketplace, the first position it has held since 14 July. The title leaves productions like Destiny 2 Beyond the Light, Borderlands 3 and Satisfactory, one of the phenomena of the moment on PC.

Hideo Kojima wanted to thank the playersi with a Tweet and republishing the launch trailer of the PC version. Recently Kojima Productions released the first update of Death Stranding for PC which fixes some bugs and corrects various minor technical problems.

The Windows version of Death Stranding can count on DLSS 2.0 support, compatibility with Ultrawide monitors and other PC-specific optimizations, as also highlighted in our technical analysis. Definitely one second youth for this ambitious project, which on PlayStation 4 has met with considerable success from the public and critics, but has not managed to leave its mark for a long time as happened with other exclusive PlayStation labels.