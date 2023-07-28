De Brutas, Nada Season 4: Release Date, Cast, And All You Need To Know

The Mexican comedy-drama De Brutas Nada airs on Mexican television. The show is produced by Sony Pictures Television. Isabella Santo Domingo adapted her own screenplay for the film. Ensemble cast members Marimar Vega, José Pablo Minor, Carolina Ramrez, and Julián Román primarily support series leads Tessa and Christian Vázquez. The series aired on Amazon Prime Video on November 6, 2020, the first day of the new year. Both the second and third seasons premiered on January 15, 2021, and January 18, 2023, respectively.

On November 6, 2020, the premiere of the first season aired. On January 15, 2021, the second season of De Brutas Nada premiered. Fans of De Brutas Nada can’t wait for the next season and are eager to learn more about it. We know you’re eager to learn more about De Brutas Nada Season 4, so here you go!

De Brutas, Nada Season 4 Release Date

The Cowboys Like As Much As Several comedies have been inspired by Isabella Santodomingo’s novel Brutas, notably the groundbreaking film of the same name from 2010. De Brutas, Nada is a comedy-drama produced exclusively for Amazon Prime Video and directed by Rolando Ocampo and Mara Gamboa. Sony Entertainment developed it and received three years’ worth of approval before releasing it.

In January of 2023, Season 3 debuted. Neither Amazon nor Sony have commented on the status of Season 4 of De Brutas, Nada. The creators have been silent and there is little known about the current state of production. Given the series’ dwindling fanbase, the producers could be conducting preliminary research before committing to anything. The eager followers still have some time to wait.

De Brutas, Nada Storyline

Cristina (Tessa a) is the protagonist; she is a young woman preparing to get married when she learns that her fiancé has been cheating on her. Since she is now a single resident of her apartment, Cristina has decided to start looking for a roommate. Christian Vázquez plays a single man looking for a new place to live who meets and falls in love with Cristina but decides to lie to her about being gay.

De Brutas, Nada Cast

Tessa Ía as Cristina Oviedo

Christian Vázquez as Alejandro Montero

Marimar Vega as Esther Duarte

José Pablo Minor as Rodrigo Alberto Flores

Carolina Ramírez as Hannah Larrea

Oswaldo Zárate as Miguel Sánchez

Julián Román as Guillermo Roble

Diana Bovio as Graciela Oviedo

Gonzalo García Vivanco as Eduardo

Carmenza González as Doña Martha (Martita)

De Brutas, Nada Season 4 Plot

It all started when Christina Oviedo’s fiance abruptly broke up with her right before their wedding. Christina moves in with Alejandro because she needs a shoulder to cry on and financial support with the rent. The catch is that Christina has vowed never to date again and Alejandro needs a home desperately. Emotions get in the way of his act of pretending to be gay, and the two end up falling in love.

The show has not been picked up for a fourth season on Amazon Prime Video. Very little information about De Brutas Nada’s upcoming fourth season is currently available, so we can only speculate on the show’s plot. However, the next season will likely continue the tale from where the last one left off.

De Brutas, Nada Review

This is only the beginning; De Brutas and Nada load a lot of information into their narrative. Over eight key characters are included, and they’re all incredibly interesting and entertaining. Unfortunately, the narrative is not consistently humorous but only mildly amusing and tediously drawn out.

This Mexican drama is full of the kind of mayhem that I usually find annoying in comedies. The creators have struck a good balance between the characters and given each one room to develop along with the series. The conclusion is that De Brutas, Nada is a boring story in which nothing of note occurs and the pandemonium never ends. For me, it’s a 5 out of 10.

De Brutas, Nada Season 4 Trailer

Is there a teaser for Season 4 of De Brutas Nada that I can watch? No, unfortunately. The producers of the popular show De Brutas Nada have not renewed it for a fourth season, hence there is no trailer available.

Where to watch De Brutas, Nada Season 4?

De Brutas Nada Season 4 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video, where previous seasons are already available.