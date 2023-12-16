Days Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The shōnen manga DAYS was created and illustrated by Yasuda Tsuyoshi. From April 2013 to January 2021, it was serialized in Weekly Shōnen Magazine, and starting July 2013, Kōdansha released it in 42 bound volumes. Beginning in July 2016, MBS in Japan began airing an anime adaptation created by the MAPPA studio.

In 2016, the 40th Kōdansha Manga Award was bestowed for the manga. DAYS is Yasuda’s second football manga; his first, Furimukuna Kimi Wa, was out in 2010 and 2011. This article will inform you as to whether or not DAYS Season 2 will be returning any time soon since the first one concluded six years ago.

Days Season 2 Renewal Status

The desire for a sequel grew shortly after the airing of Season 1’s last episode. After the first season, the anime still had unfinished business. Thus, viewers were eager to find out what happened next. Thankfully, the makers confirmed that they would be finishing the story. In reality, Crunchyroll verified the Days anime’s comeback for a second season via a tweet.

It turned out that Crunchyroll had lied; therefore, the anime will not return for a second season. After realizing their mistake, the studio said the sequel would be released as three OADs or original animation DVDs. A visual and promotional teaser for the Last Days anime production was also published.

That being said, the three episodes were released by Studio MAPPA on March 16, May 17, and July 17, 2018, in that order. They concluded the anime’s narrative and settled all the unresolved plotlines. This means that Days Anime, the hit sports anime, has concluded for good and that a second season may never happen.

Days Season 2 Release Date

Because of the aforementioned issues, Season 2 will likely not be produced. Because of this, we also do not yet have a release date for Season 2.

There has been no word on whether or not DAYS will return for a second season. Although there is a wealth of content to adapt from the original manga series—not to mention potential fresh stories—the fate of the second season remains unclear, even though the first one was broadcast six years ago. Still, DAYS had its share of viewers, and given what we know, a return for another season is certainly doable—though very improbable.

Days Story

The story of Tsukushi Tsukamoto, a timid, uncoordinated, and bullied adolescent on the cusp of entering high school, unfolds during Days. He wants to be close to his childhood buddy and neighbor Sayuri Tachibana, who is a year older than him; therefore, he chooses to enroll in Seiseki High School.

In a similar vein to how Tsukushi gets tormented after seeing Sayuri at her workplace, Jin Kazama rescues him by destroying the bullies with nunchucks and claiming to be a homeless person who has been lost in town. Then, as Jin’s futsal team is without a member, he asks Tsukushi whether he enjoys football and invites him to play that same night.

Tsukushi shocks Jin by turning up after another altercation with his tormentors, during which he ran over ten kilometers in the pouring rain while barefoot. Although he plays terribly, Tsukushi—who is little, youthful, and clumsy—keeps running the whole match despite injuring his foot, an effort that inspires his teammates.

Following one last burst of speed, Tsukushi scores the game-winning goal, pinning his head on the pole in the process. Unaware that the Seiseki football club is renowned worldwide and attended by students from all across the nation, he joins the team to play with Jin after learning that they would both be freshmen at Seiseki.

Despite his crippling physical limitations, he works tirelessly and with extraordinary determination to earn a spot on the squad. What’s more, he has a remarkable knack for inspiring his teammates to give it their all.

Days Cast

Tsukushi Tsukamoto Voiced by: Takuto Yoshinaga

Days Season 2 Plot

It is currently unknown how many more chapters of the original manga series the second season of DAYS could adapt; this might be the whole series or just a portion of it. Consequently, we have no idea what direction the show may go in. To be more specific, we have no idea what the potential length of the second season is if it is ever greenlit, because of the overall lack of knowledge.

If the series were to return at some point in the future, the following synopsis of the original content would give you a good indication of what to anticipate.