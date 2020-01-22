 David Harewood explains why we will see Martian Manhunter more with his human face in Supergirl

Share it:

The event “Crisis on Infinite Earths” He left us a new suit for the character of Martian Manhunter who later reaffirmed in this Sunday's episode of "Supergirl". However, we were also surprised to see Detective Marciano directly in his hero costume but wearing a human face. A change that baffled fans a bit.

The actor David Harewood has come out in response on his Instagram clarifying that everything is due to a new approach that they will follow to be able to have much more with David in the series, because due to budget issues – given the CGI involved – the character was often dispensed with. Thus he hopes that this helps to further enhance the presence of the character in the future of the series.

Hello friends. I wanted to address the small but significant change that occurred during Crisis on Infinite Earths regarding my appearance in Martian Manhunter's suit without digital makeup. I've been playing J'onn J'onzz in CW's 'Supergirl' for 5 years and I've always done my best to represent the character as best I can in his human form, but the character's digital side is completely separate from me and unfortunately for reasons of cost and time it has not always been possible for me to appear in full green magnificence. This has been somewhat frustrating. It is a pity that such an integral DC character does not have the opportunity to appear alongside the other legends in all their splendor, especially when the only reason given for not doing so is money and that is why I have made some calls and then of some discussion, and as it is a new world after Crisis, I have been given the approval to wear the suit and represent J’onn in ALL its forms as the need requires, Which makes me very happy! Martian Manhunter is an icon and deserves his place among the paragons, regardless of whether or not there are resources to make it happen. We will continue seeing the green when we can, but I will wear that red X a little more and I hope you all continue enjoying watching it.