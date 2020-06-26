Cyberpunk 2077 will support NVIDIA DLSS 2.0; new details on Ray-Tracing

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After showing us a new trailer for Cyberpunk 2077, presenting the Braindance feature and announcing the anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, CD Projekt RED, in collaboration with NVIDIA, he also revealed new technical information.

To begin with, it has been confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will support NVDIA DLSS 2.0 on PC. For the uninitiated, it is a Super Sampling technology based on Deep Learning through AI that allows you to improve the performance of a video game while maintaining high graphic quality. Such a technology goes well with the Ray-Tracing, which will also be fully supported by Cyberpunk 2077.

Not surprisingly, CD Projekt RED and NVIDIA took the opportunity to unveil all the functions guaranteed by the implementation of Ray-Tracing on the RTX series cards, all to the advantage of photorealism. Let's talk about the following technologies:

Ambient occlusion in Ray-tracing – Ambient occlusion is a shading and rendering technique used to calculate the exposure of each point with respect to ambient lighting. The result is a diffuse shading effect that obscures closed and protected areas and improves the overall tone of the image. In Cyberpunk 2077, ray-traced ambient occlusion can also be used with local lights to approximate local shadow effects where shadows are missing;

– Ambient occlusion is a shading and rendering technique used to calculate the exposure of each point with respect to ambient lighting. The result is a diffuse shading effect that obscures closed and protected areas and improves the overall tone of the image. In Cyberpunk 2077, ray-traced ambient occlusion can also be used with local lights to approximate local shadow effects where shadows are missing; Diffused Ray-traced lighting – This technique is used to capture the brightness of the sky and the illumination emitted by various surfaces, which is very difficult to achieve with traditional rendering techniques;

– This technique is used to capture the brightness of the sky and the illumination emitted by various surfaces, which is very difficult to achieve with traditional rendering techniques; Ray-tracing reflexes – In Cyberpunk 2077, ray-traced reflections are used on all surfaces and can trace distances of up to several kilometers. They are present on both opaque and transparent objects to simulate the way light reflects shiny and metallic surfaces by tracing a single rebound of the rays reflected against the scene. This includes smooth natural mirrors such as window glass, but also rougher surfaces such as brushed metal. Unlike the spatial techniques of the screen, which can reflect only what is on the screen, the reflections traced by the rays incorporate the entire scene around the character and can accurately represent objects outside the camera view or facing outwards ;

– In Cyberpunk 2077, ray-traced reflections are used on all surfaces and can trace distances of up to several kilometers. They are present on both opaque and transparent objects to simulate the way light reflects shiny and metallic surfaces by tracing a single rebound of the rays reflected against the scene. This includes smooth natural mirrors such as window glass, but also rougher surfaces such as brushed metal. Unlike the spatial techniques of the screen, which can reflect only what is on the screen, the reflections traced by the rays incorporate the entire scene around the character and can accurately represent objects outside the camera view or facing outwards ; Ray-tracing shading – The current build of Cyberpunk 2077 supports directional shadows from the sun and moon. These shadows are intended to be physically precise and also to take into account the dispersion of light from the clouds. Shadows can be enhanced in the final version to support other types of light sources when necessary.

Both NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 and Ray-Tracing will be available from the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, set for November 19th on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. If you want to know more about the game, we recommend that you read our preview of Cyberpunk 2077, which Francesco Fossetti wrote after a thorough four-hour test on PC.