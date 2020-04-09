Sports

Curry, to a nurse at the hospital: "I can't thank God enough for what you're doing"

April 9, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
The coronavirus pandemic is causing some athletes to show their most caring side. The last example has been that of Stephen Curry, guard of the Golden State Warrios, when speaking in a video call with a nurse: "I cannot thank enough God for what you're doing. "

The nurse who was able to speak to one of the NBA's biggest names was Shelby Delaney, who works ICU at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland.

"I can't thank enough God for what you are doing and only for the sacrifice, the disinterest and the way in which you all unite. Thank you very much for what you do, your heart and the inspiration that you provide to all. They told me your story, I know you are wearing my shirt, "he says in the video call.

