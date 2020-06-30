Crash Bandicoot: history and design of the orange marsupial, waiting for It's About Time

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The announcement of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time was greeted with great enthusiasm by all players, but resisting until the release – scheduled for October 2 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X – will not be easy.

In an attempt to make the wait more pleasant, we have well thought of rediscovering the origins of the series and its characters. So, after presenting the special on the story of Neo Cortex, today we turn our attention to the undisputed protagonist of the saga, that orange marsupial that has accompanied us for almost a quarter of a century!

The tireless Crash leads a crazy existence, devoted to safeguarding the Earth and feasting on Wumpa fruits. Naughty Dog also created it with the aim of giving a mascot to Sony PlayStation, one of those that can rival Nintendo's Mario or SEGA's Sonic. The inspiration came not only from the bandicoots, but also from the potoroos and the vomited. Not surprisingly, for some time he was called Willie the Wombat, since it was not possible to find a suitable name for him.

This, however, is only the beginning of the Crash story. If you want to find out more, then you can choose between the video attached at the opening of the news and the special on the history of Crash Bandicoot that you find among our pages!