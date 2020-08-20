COD Warzone, a missile in the map! Is it related to the reveal of COD Black Ops Cold War?

Share it:

Recently, the universe of COD has been the protagonist of several events, which have attracted the attention of fans of the Activision saga in the direction of the announcement of its next chapter.

Notably, the publication of ongoing clues has now come to an end, with the official announcement of COD Black Ops: Cold War. A first teaser trailer has in fact confirmed that the official presentation of the game is now imminent. The appointment given by Activision is set for August 26: on the date, the wording "Verdansk", area part of the map of Call of Duty: Warzone.

Shortly before the announcement, a final clue appeared on the teaser site of the new COD. Quickly decrypted by players, this led users right to the Verdansk area, where they could use a new code to access a bunker. As you can see at the bottom of this news, what they found there is rather unexpected. We are in fact talking about a missile, apparently ready to leave for an unknown destination.

The concomitance of the two events can hardly be considered a mere coincidence: that the mysterious missile present in the Call of Duty: Warzone map is in some way related to the definitive reveal of Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War? To find out, you just have to wait a few more days!