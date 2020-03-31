 Chris Terrio says Skywalker's Rise is the movie he has rewritten the most times

Share it:

Today the art book of the film arrives in the United States "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", and consequently, Business Insider has awarded him a special where, in addition to sharing some conceptual arts, they have been able to speak with the writer of the film Chris Terrio. Among all those details that the one who was also a writer of "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and of "League of Justice"There are some comments about the creative process of the film that portray how difficult it was to reach a proposal that everyone liked.

This final chapter of the Skywalker saga was obviously a great challenge for Lucasfilm and for that reason went through many rewrites. According to Terrio, it is the movie that has had the most rewrites of all the ones he has worked on.

I have never rewritten a movie as much as this one. It was like a tide. There was a new script every morning. But we keep working on it, thinking it wasn't good enough. It is never good enough. Luckily, the production equipment is so good that they can change and adjust. We corrected course as we went, we tried things, and some things were not working and others were not ambitious enough. Some things were too ambitious. Some things were too dense. Some things were too simple. Some things were too nostalgic. Some things were too much on the wrong side. We were finding our balance.

Before the film's release, director J.J. Abrams already alluded to all this process of continuous change that they were doing, and as in the middle of filming they were making changes, which as Terrio comments, they valued on the fly to see if they finally fit within the film.

We closed with a series of concept arts showing alternate aspects for Rey and Kylo Ren, a different room for Kylo in which there was no window, or the idea that Rey's encounter with the giant serpent occurred earlier in the film, in the rebel base.

