 Chris Pratt keeps the mystery about whether Thor is in Guardians of the Galaxy 3

February 19, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Bro Thor and Star-Lord in the image of the Avengers set: Endgame (2019)

One of the great doubts about “Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 ”is if Thor will be part of the group, considering the end he had "Avengers: Endgame". Director James Gunn raised the film quite a while ago, but has always said he was aware of what would happen in ‘Endgame’, so he had room for maneuver. However, Gunn has not released many details about the third of the Guardians, beyond which it will be placed after “Thor: Love and Thunder”, something to expect as it will be released quite later.

Taking advantage of the premiere of the animated movie "Onward", they have asked Pratt about the possibility of Thor to appear in the film and, or he does not know many details of the film, or he prefers to keep the mystery, so that in any case it is Marvel that announces his return when they believe it convenient.

How do you know that Thor is not in Guardians 3? Pratt asked the hosts. We have not started yet. It could be in Guardians 3. We don't know. There is no yes or no definitive in that. We'll have to wait and see.

The main photography is expected to begin towards the end of 2020, once Gunn finishes his work with the film “The Suicide Squad”.

Maria Rivera

