Chihiro’s trip comes to life in Spain thanks to this artist

Are you passionate about the cinema of Studio Ghibli? Perhaps Spirited Away it was the first movie you discovered of Hayao Miyazaki? In that case you will love what we are going to show you below. Do you remember the Bath House (油 屋, Aburaya) of the feature film? It is an enclave where much of the action of the film takes place! Well then, Wynriel’s mother, famous for making amazing anime models, has been encouraged to create this ambitious complex, giving rise to what you will see below:

What do you think of this artisan work? What other places would you like Wynriel and his mother to share on social media? One thing is for sure, and it is that thanks to them the magic of anime will always come to life in our country.