         'Charon' trailer: Amazon announces the release date of the promising Mediaset crime drama

Amazon Prime Video adds and continues with the premieres of "exclusive" Spanish series after its deal with Mediaset. If the other day premiered season 2 of 'The people', today has unveiled the release date and trailer of 'Charon', the criminal drama starring Roberto Alamo.

Created by Verónica Fernández, who not long ago made 'Hache' for Netflix, 'Charon' will reach Prime on March 6 with the story of Samuel Caronte (Alamo), a "tough" policeman who is released from prison after being unjustly convicted.

During his sentence He has studied law and has been released from prison eager to use his advocacy to save people from ending up in jail and to solve their own case with the help of their partner.

The truth is that, seen the trailer, I did not expect at all that this looked so good. It seems that Telecinco knows perfectly what series to sell to the rest of the world through the contract that it maintains with Amazon and we can find something important … especially seeing that Natxo López ('Lost') is among the scriptwriters of the series.

Together with Alamo, the cast of 'Charon' is formed by Miriam Giovanelli, Carlos Hipólito, Marta Larralde, Belén López and Julieta Serrano. If, in addition, you have been attentive to the trailer, you will have encountered young faces like Miguel Bernardeau's. The series consists of 13 episodes … and if you do not have Amazon Prime, quiet, sooner or later it can be seen on Telecinco.