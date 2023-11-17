Chainsaw Man Chapter 150 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

“Chainsaw Man” is a Japanese manga series written by Tatsuki Fujimoto. The first part of the story ran in Weekly Shōnen Jump in December 2018 to December 2020, and the second part started in Shōnen Jump+ in July 2022. As of August 2023, there were a total of 15 tankōbon volumes.

The story is about Denji, a poor young man who makes a deal with a devil named Pochita to join with him. This gives him the power to turn body parts through chainsaws.

Denji joins the Committee for Public Safety Devil Hunters, a group in Japan’s government that fights devil threats.

‘Chainsaw Man’ has been collected into 15 volumes, each with more than 100 episodes. We chose to look over the release schedule over the next chapters since the manga is still going on.

The second part of the story is about a high school student named Asa Mitaka who makes a deal with Yoru, the warring Devil, to find Chainsaw Man and return the devils that he stole from her.

Viz Media has the rights to produce the manga in English in North America, both in print and online. Shueisha also puts out the manga through the Manga Plus website.

From October to December 2022, MAPPA created and aired an anime TV series based on the book.

Over 26 million books of the manga were out there by August 2023, making it one of the most popular manga series.

This manga got the 66th Shogakukan Manga Award for shōnen in 2021. From 2021 to 2023, it also won the Harvey Award for Best Manga.

Critics have mostly liked Chainsaw Man. They have said good things about the story, the characters, and the dark humor. They have also pointed out how violent the scenes are in relation to the story.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 150 Release Date

Chainsaw Man Chapter 150 will be available to read on November 28, 2023, and people are getting more excited about it. A countdown clock shows how much time is left until the next part of Chainsaw Man comes out. From noon local time, people in Japan will be able to read the book.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 150 Plot

More and more of Hirofumi Yoshida’s fans can’t forgive him for going after Asa and Denji for revenge.

It’s not clear if Hirofumi Yoshida is serious when he says he will kill Nayuta and cut off Asa’s arm. Where does Asa’s broken arm go?

Asa agrees to the chairman, who says he is the Demon of Justice, after meeting the Demon of War. This boss cuts off Asa’s head and then, for some reason, brings him back to life.

Asa could heal himself without leaving scars on his face. I’m still sure that Yoru, who is like a war devil to Asa, will keep her safe from Hirofumi Yoshida.

350,000 people decided to copy Chainsaw Man with the Fire Devil. When the real Chainsaw Man shows up, they will join him.

I would be scared if the hungry demon Kiga-chan worked together. It’s unclear where the chainsaw demon was going; the ruling monster is under attack from many directions; and the war demon used to be the church’s leader but lost that position when it fell apart.

If these three strong demons joined forces with a group of strong humans, chaos could break out. A huge armed force could make the world a terrible place to live.

This place might give the world armed power that can’t be beat. They will have to face the “worst fear” and the “great demon lord of fear,” who will kill everyone.

Police and the church both desire Denji and Nayuta. Mitaka Asa and Yoru lose their arms when they fight Public Security Devil Hunter Hirofumi Yoshida. They now have nowhere to go.

When the Denji family, Asa, as well as Yoru work together, it’s like a war between the best and smartest people in the world.

There may be an amazing force that can calm things down after Hirofumi Yoshida’s threat to hurt Nayuta.

People, who are sometimes thought to be stupid, fear death, just like the devils of war and power that haunt us.

The vice principal probably only thinks that the devil of hunger will stay with these sisters, as it is trying to beat the fear of death.

There are monsters in the world where the story takes place. But there are people who are called Devil Hunters who hunt and hire them.

In this alternate history, the story takes place in 1997, but the Soviet Union is still around. Many events, like the Holocaust, AIDS, as well as nuclear weapons, have been erased from history because the Chainsaw Devil ate their demons. Only four powerful demons called the Horsemen remember what happened.

By offering sacrifices, humans can make deals with devils that let them use the devil’s power. Devils can also turn into fiends by taking over the body of a dead person.

A devil that is killed on Earth comes back to life in Hell, and if it is slain in Hell, it comes back to Earth in a new body.