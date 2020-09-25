Cells at Work !: after two years of waiting, a new chapter will finally arrive

After months and months of absolute silence, finally the fans of Cells at Work! – Work in the body by Akane Shimizu can breathe a sigh of relief. The release of a new chapter is in fact scheduled for the month of October.

In the November issue of Kodansha’s Shonen Sirius magazine it was announced that, after more than two years of waiting, a new chapter of Cells at Work! – Work in the body will be released on October 26th. In the magazine it was also revealed that a new spin-off will be made from the manga titled Hataraku Saibo WHITE (Cells at Work !! White). This new series will be launched in the December issue of the magazine and will be illustrated by Tetsuji Kanie, who has already lent his favors for Hypnosis Mic Division Rap Battle).

Cells at Work! – Body Work made its debut in the March 2015 issue of Shonen Sirius monthly. This work has inspired several spin-off series. Cells at Work Code Black will debut in 2021 in Japan and a trailer is already available that anticipates the topics covered. Also the second season of the animated feature will debut in 2021. A new trailer for Cells at Work 2 has revealed all the contents of the series.