Castlevania Nocturne Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Castlevania Nocturne is indeed an American animated series for adults that is coming soon to Netflix. Clive Bradley and Samuel Deats both wrote scripts for the anime.

Kevin Kolde is the executive producer of the show, which is made by Powerhouse Animators and Project51 productions. It’s a spin-off of Castlevania.

Netflix has a lot of anime coming out in 2023, but few shows will be as exciting for gamers as the second Castlevania series, which follows the exploits of Richter Belmont, and the recently discovered Maria Renard, whose new look is already getting a lot of praise.

Castlevania: Nocturne first was revealed in August 2021, but Netflix didn’t release the first new trailer for it until this past summer. In it, Richter, Trevor Belmont’s great-great-grandson, made his first appearance.

This sequel is being led by co-directors Samuel as well as Adam Deats, writer Clive Bradley, and showrunner Kevin Kolde, all of whom worked on the original Netflix cartoon movie Castlevania. Castlevania is still thought to be one of Netflix’s best adaptations.

Samuel Deats was the one who shared the above holiday treat in the shape of a brief animated clip of Richter’s friend Maria Renard from Castlevania: Rondo of Blood. Her design seems to be more based on her look inside The Dracula X Chronicles, a PSP remake of the same game.

The main difference is that Maria in that version was always portrayed as a 12-year-old child, while she is 17 throughout Symphony of the Night, so this version seems to have aged her quite a bit.

Richter Belmont, who was the main character in Castlevania: Drogon of Blood as well as Symphony of the Night, will be the focus of the new Castlevania series.

If it follows the story of the video games, it would take place hundreds of years after the Castlevania animated series that is already on TV. In the first Castlevania series, the main characters were Trevor Belmont, Sypha Belnades, and Alucard.

The showrunner for Castlevania: Nocturne is Kevin Kolde, who also worked on the prior Castlevania series which aired on Netflix from 2017 to 2021. The creator and writer of Castlevania: Nocturne is Clive Bradley. Powerhouse Animation and Project 51 Productions will also be back for Nocturne.

Castlevania Nocturne Release Date

When the series was announced, there were no official dates for when it would be out. This means that Castlevania: Nocturne might not be available on Netflix for a long time. We think Castlevania: Nocturne will be on Netflix by the end of 2023 at the latest.

Castlevania Nocturne Cast

Richter Belmont, Trevor Belmont, Sypha and Alucard, and Maria Renard are the most important people in the anime. We don’t yet know who will be voicing the other characters or who will be playing them.

Castlevania Nocturne Trailer

Castlevania Nocturne Plot

During the bloody French Revolution, the manga tells the story of a cool hero as well as vampire hunter Richter Belmont as well as Maria Renard. He is the son of Trover Belmont as well as Sypha Belnades’s child.

The story might be like the first series, in which Richter has to safeguard his city from a bloodthirsty monster while the French Revolution is going on in the background.

Richter Belmont has been born in the 1600s, a few 100 years after Trevor Belmont, as well as Dracula, fought each other.

The next animated Castlevania movie hasn’t been given a launch date or window yet, but when it comes out, it will be available on Netflix all over the world.

It takes place years after the main four-season series, during the French Revolution in 1792. There is a chance that material from the games Richter and Maria were in, Rondo of Blood as well as Symphony of the Night, could be used.

People still think that these two games rank among the best in the Castlevania series as a whole, so the next series is already looking very good.

You can watch all four seasons of Castlevania on Netflix right now. What do you anticipate from Maria in the upcoming animated show?

