Captain Tsubasa Rise of the New Champions, Video Review: Holly & Benji in action!

Near the kick-off for Captain Tsubasa: Rise of the New Champions, the Everyeye editorial team is ready to tell you their impressions on the football adventure signed by Bandai Namco.

Sports production with a distinctly arcade nature, the title dedicated to the work of Yoichi Takahashi brings mangaka imagery to PC and console. Inspired by the manga and the anime based on Captain Tsubasa, better known in our country as “Holly & Benji“, Captain Tsubasa: Rise of the New Champions is now close to its descent on the pitch. Amidst lush soccer fields, special moves and iconic characters, how does this much-awaited production among fans fare?

To tell you all the details on the contents shaped by the Bandai Namco team, the editorial staff of Everyeye could not fail to create a rich video review by Captain Tsubasa: Rise of the New Champions. As usual, you can find the video directly at the opening of this news or, if you prefer, on the Everyeye YouTube Channel. Whatever your preference, we just have to wish you one good vision!

After showing himself in the launch trailer for Captain Tsubasa: Rise of the New Champions, the football will conclude the warm-up phase and will enter the field on PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on Friday 28 August.