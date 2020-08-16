Cameron Diaz lands on Tik Tok and drives fans crazy with the Wine Challenge

Share it:

Stars and social media tend to give us a lot of joys, from Cameron Diaz and … A glass of wine. Anthony Hopkins playing the piano with the cat, Arnold Schwarzenegger and his equine friends, but sometimes even just Tik Tok is enough,

The actress of Tutti Pazzi per Mary e L'Amore doesn't go on vacation knows how right Al Bano and Romina were ("Felicitaaaaà, is a glass of wine with a sandwich la felicitaaaaà …"), and has recently launched a line of organic wines, Avaline (which at the moment includes a Spanish white and a French rosé, which you can find on the official Avaline website), and what better opportunity to promote its business than with his first video on Tik Tok?

So here it is to face the Whine Challenge together with his business partner Katherine Power in the video that you can also find at the bottom of the news.

"Here is my first Tik Tok folks !! @avaline #winechallange #avalinewinechallenge #fyp #katherinedevefarsiunaccountditiktok!"writes, getting, as expected, thousands and thousands of likes and comments.

At the moment, in addition to winemaking, Diaz is mainly focused on her private and family life, and recently stated that she learned to be a mother during the pandemic.