Call of Duty Warzone and MW: the highly anticipated Season 5 officially begins

Activision has officially kicked off Season 5 of Call of Duty Warzone and COD Modern Warfare, which started at 08:00 today (Wednesday August 5) with many news, including new multiplayer maps, additional modes and new weapons.

From now on it is possible to play in new multiplayer maps including Petrov Oil Rig, Suldal Harbor, Verdansk Airport (Land War) and Livestock (Clash), also the Warzone map has been modified with the opening of the stadium, the arrival of a running train and railway station. Also available the new operator Lerch, the Search and Destroy Double Bet mode, Mini Royale mode, new Juggernaut Mastery and Launch Challenges in Warzone and AN-94 assault rifle weapons and ISO submachine gun. The following contents will also arrive later in Season 5:

COD Warzone Season 5

New event (to be defined)

Operator: Velikan

New Weapons: Double Kodachi and an Undisclosed Rifle

Multiplayer mode: Earth War Reinforcement and Essential

Warzone mode: Exterminator of Kings

The PlayStation Plus subscribers can download a new COD Warzone Combat Pack for free on PS4, this package includes:

The Footballer, Epic Zane Skin

On The Volley, Epic Weapon Project

Injury Time, Epic clock

The Sparks, Pendant for Epic Weapons

Stunning Strike, Epic business card

Sparks Pride, Epic emblem

Double PE token 60 minutes

Recently Infinity Ward said that Call of Duty Warzone will evolve with the new COD, confirming in fact how Warzone is a game platform destined to change, update and enrich yourself with new content and support won't end with the end of Call of Duty Modern Warfare updates.