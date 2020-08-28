Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War: guida all’upgrade alle versioni PS5 e Xbox Series X

Share it:

Yesterday, Activision finally revealed to the world the next title in its flagship series, called Call Of Duty Black Ops – Cold War, a direct follow-up to the original Black Ops. Let’s see in this guide what editions of the game will be available for purchase.

The new Call Of Duty title will hit the market next November 13, and will be available on all platforms, both current and next generation; in the version for Xbox Series X and Playstation 5, however, the game will boast improved framerates and resolution, faster loading and ray tracing managed via hardware. As a direct sequel to the first installment of the Black Ops series, it will be set in the early 1980s, in one of the hottest and most difficult moments of the Cold War. Let’s now see the different editions of the product that can be purchased at launch.

Standard Editions

Standard digital edition – available on Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC (on the latter exclusively via Battle.net), this edition includes the digital version of the game, and the Confrontation Weapons Pack , which includes two weapon blueprints available from launch.

The digital versions Playstation 4 and Xbox One both include the ability to make a upgrade to the next-gen version of the title, once you download the game on the next generation console (from Playstation 4 to Playstation 5 and from Xbox One to Xbox Series X, but never from one family of consoles to another), thus obtaining the improvements in framerate, resolution , raytracing and more. The official website of the game specifies that the update for the Xbox Series X version will be available at launch, while for the update to Playstation 5 there is still no precise indication.

Furthermore, both old-gen versions will be available on upcoming consoles even without an update, via backwards compatibility , but in this case they will not enjoy any technical improvements.

The Playstation 4 version of this edition can be upgraded to the next-gen version, but to play on the Playstation 5 you will always be prompted to insert the disc within the console, even after downloading the update; therefore, you will not be able to use this version on a PS5 All Digital. The physical Xbox One version, on the other hand, cannot be upgraded to the Xbox Series X version, since as we will see shortly there is an edition that includes both versions.

Also in this case, it will be possible to use the game on next-generation consoles even without the update, via backwards compatibility , however, giving up the technical improvements (unlike the update, this option is also available for the Xbox One version).

Being a physical version, with disc, you will not be able to use this edition of the game on a Playstation 5 All Digital. The Xbox Series X version, on the other hand, includes the possibility of using the game on Xbox One at no additional cost. using the same disc: in this case, Microsoft’s Smart Delivery system will take care of running the correct version of the game depending on the console on which you will use it.

Digital Cross-Gen Bundle

The digital cross-gen bundle includes the base game of Call Of Duty Black Ops – Cold War for both generations of the same console family (therefore Playstation 4 and Playstation 5, or Xbox One and Xbox Series X), or the version for PC on Battle.net. The next-gen versions of this edition include all technical improvements and graphics already mentioned above, such as improved framerate and resolution, faster load times and hardware-managed raytracing. By purchasing this edition of the game, you will also get the Confrontation Weapons Pack, which includes two weapon blueprints available since the launch of the title.

Ultimate Edition Digitale

La ultimate edition digitale includes all content from the digital cross-gen bundle, including the ability to play the game on the same family of consoles at no additional cost (Playstation 4 and Playstation 5, or Xbox One and Xbox Series X). In addition, this edition also includes: a whole CoD Black Ops Battle Pass Season – Cold War, also containing 20 free level jumps; the Land / Sea / Air package, which contains three operator skins, three weapon designs, and three vehicle skins. By pre-ordering this edition of the game from the Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare or Call Of Duty Warzone in-game store, you will also receive 10 level jumps to be used as instant rewards for the Modern Warfare and Warzone battle pass.

We remind you that on our pages you can find our video preview, with the first details on the story and gameplay.