Break Point Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Netflix has already begun taking over the video content business. This is because it has so many interesting movies and documentaries. Netflix's production team has been making a lot of docuseries lately, which have been receiving a great deal of attention from customers.

Last year, Netflix said it would follow some of the best tennis players in the world as they played just on WTA and ATP Tours. The series has become ready for release. GiveMeSport goes over everything you want to know about “Break Point” as the tension builds.

There will 10 episodes of Break Point, but they’ll be split in two. The first five episodes, which will come out later this month, will be about the Australian Open, Indian Wells, Madrid Open, and French Open. The second set of episodes will come out in June and be about Wimbledon, the Eastbourne International, Queens, the US Open, the WTA Finals, and the ATP Finals.

Professional tennis is going through a time of change. As some of the tennis legends who have kept our attention (and won a lot of trophies) start to think about retiring, a new group of tennis stars is quickly rising to take their place.

Break Point is a new documentary series from the same people who made Formula 1: Start driving to Survive. It shows how much blood, sweat, and broken rackets it takes to become the best of a best.

Just as 2023 started, lists of new TV shows, documentaries, and movies coming out this year started pouring in. Under the list of interesting things is a documentary called Break Point, which is sure to get more attention inside the tennis world when it comes out next month.

After the huge success of Formula 1: Start driving to Stay alive, Netflix is getting ready for its next sports project. The squad behind 2019 smash-hit is ready to give sports fans what they've been waiting for.

The documentary will focus on Nick Kyrgios, an Australian tennis pro who is known for getting into trouble, Iga Sviatek, who is ranked world no.1 by the WTA, or Stefanos Tsitsipas as they compete in ATP tournaments or Grand Slams against the best tennis players from all over the world.

Break Point Season 1 Release Date

The first season of Break Point will come out on Jan 13, 2023. The season’s episodes will come out in two parts. Episodes 1–5 will come out this month, and episodes 6–10 will come out in June 2023, but the exact date hasn’t been set yet.

Break Point Season 1 Cast

Over a dozen tennis players, including Felix Auger-Aliassime, Paula Badosa, Matteo Berrettini, Taylor Fritz, Ons Jabeur, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Nick Kyrgios, Casper Ruud, Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari, Sloane Stephens, Iga Swiatek, Frances Tiafoe, Ajla Tomljanovic, and Stefanos

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, and Daniil Medvedev are among the big names who won’t be on. Medvedev has already said that he won’t be on Netflix for this season. Break Point will include both current players and stars from the past, such as Paul Annacone, Chris Evert, Patrick Mouratoglou, Toni Nadal, Martina Navratilova, Andy Roddick, and Maria Sharapova.

Break Point Season 1 Trailer

Break Point Season 1 Plot

In Break Point, tennis is put under the microscope, and the best and most exciting players of the 2022 season are followed. In the official summary, it says: “As some of tennis’ all-time greats reach the end of their careers, it’s time for a new group of players to take the stage. BreakPoint follows these players as they compete on the ATP as well as WTA tours around the world for a year.

People will see what goes on behind the scenes in the lifestyles of some of the best players players around the world, from injuries that could end their careers to emotional heartbreaks to triumphant wins and special moments off the court.” Netflix just put out the full trailer for Break Point, which is making people even more excited for the new show.

The trailer shows interviews to Nick Kyrgios and Ajla Tomljanovi. It also hints that fans will be seeing behind-the-scenes footage of Tomljanovic’s match against Serena Williams during the US Open.

In the series, we get a close look at a few tennis players who aren’t as well known. We follow them around the world as they compete in Grand Slams and ATP and WTA tournaments. It shows the highs and lows of many different players at different times during the 2022 season.

Executive producer Paul Martin says, “I consider both James [Gay-Rees] well I was interested in tennis because we almost worked with Andre Agassi on a project a few years ago.”

“Spending time to Andre and listening to him talk about physically and mentally demands of a game really sparked something in us. Even though that project didn’t work out, we always knew we’d get into tennis at some point and show the people a side of things they didn’t know existed.

Which players are featured in Break Point?

A few of the top stars in tennis have given the show a level of access that has never been seen before. This lets the show go much deeper in to the their lives than average documentary series. In a statement, showrunner Kari Lia said, “We made sure to sit down with the players and talk about why they’re letting the cameras in.”

“Some of the players got it right away, while others had to talk it over. In the end, that procedure paid off, so we were even able to talk about deeper issues like racism, mental health, and sexism in sports.

The series focuses on tennis players Félix Auger-Aliassime, Paula Badosa, Matteo Berrettini, Taylor Fritz, Ons Jabeur, Nick Kyrgios, Casper Ruud, Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari, and Ajla Tomljanovi.

It also has Thanasi Kokkinakis, Sloane Stephens, Iga Swiatek, Frances Tiafoe, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, as well as honest, revealing comments from tennis legends like Maria Sharapova, Andy Roddick, and John McEnroe.

Which episodes feature which tennis players?

Episode 1, “The Maverick”

Nick Kyrgios, an outsider with a great serve and the “it” factor whenever it did come to entertaining the crowd, is the focus of first incident of Break Point. Kyrgios was once thought to be the next big thing in tennis, but at the start of the episode, he hasn’t played in quarters and is the underdog at the 2022 Australian Open.

Episode 2, “Take the Crown”

Novak Djokovic’s deportation from Australia is a sign of the start of a new era. Players like global No. 7 Matteo Berrettini and world No. 43 Ajla Tomljanovi, who are also a couple, are hoping to take advantage of the situation at the Australian Open and win Grand Slams.

Episode 3, “California Dreaming”

People sometimes call Indian Wells the “Fifth Slam.” It’s a big test again for season, with a mostly open field, any of the best young players on the tour have a chance to make a splash. Maria Sakkari, who is from Greece and is ranked No. 6, sees Indian Wells as a chance to beat her demons and play her best. Taylor Fritz, the top-ranked American male and a native of California, also became the first American in over 20 years to win the most famous tournament in his home state.

Episode 4, “Great Expectations”

In this episode, No. 2 inside the world Paula Badosa, from Spain, heads to the Madrid Open. On the other hand, Tunisia’s No. 10 player in the world, Ons Jabeur, wants to be the first Arab or African player to win the world tournament.

Episode 5, “King of Clay”

No player has ever been more dominant at the French Open than Rafael Nadal. His 13 titles going in to 2022 season are highly improbable to ever be topped. And yet two young players are waiting in the wings, and both of them carry some of Nadal’s legacy with them: Félix Auger-Aliassime is a Canadian prodigy who is ranked No. 9 inside the world and still hasn’t won a major tournament. Felix has just hired Rafa’s uncle, Toni Nadal, as a coach. Then there’s Casper Ruud, a Norwegian who is good at playing on clay courts. He spent years instruction at Nadal’s tennis academy, where he often played matches with the tennis legend.