Boy’s Abyss Chapter 150 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Yuri’s confession may have been accepted by Reiji because he is the type of person who avoids causing harm to those he cares about.

Some fans believe Yuri Shibasawa cares concerning Reiji as well as wants him to have a better existence, while others believe she is acting alone.

Now it’s up to Reiji to decide what he really wants to do, or we can say that it’s up to the author to decide how he wants the story to progress.

He also recognizes that Reiji’s despair will not vanish readily. Consequently, he is now attempting to distance him from everyone.

The plot centers primarily on the complicated relationship among a devoted teacher and a former idol struggling in suicidal thoughts. It is challenging to evaluate the situation.

Regardless of Yuri’s motivations, it is evident that if she develops a romantic relationship with Reiji, she will ensure he is no reason to consider suicide.

The instructor could have her own problems, but compared to the alternatives, she appears to be Reiji’s best option.

While Nagi may hold a special position in Reiji’s heart, her influence may have contributed with his despondency, according to some. At least the instructor is working to save him.

Boy’s Abyss Chapter 150 Release Date

The 150th chapter of the iconic manga series Boy’s Abyss is anxiously anticipated by readers. According to sources, the chapter will be released on September 28, 2023.

The previous chapter concluded with a suspenseful cliffhanger that left readers wondering what would happen next.

Boy’s Abyss Chapter 150 Plot

When Reiji reveals the secret he had been concealing to Yuri in the following chapter, a significant turning point will occur in the story.

Since Nagi has been summoned to the same community for an investigation, she may also pay Reiji a visit at his residence.

Despite her assurances, there is some doubt about the likelihood that Yuri will arrive home before 9 p.m.

As the narrative develops, readers can anticipate becoming increasingly invested in the protagonists as well as the web of relationships that bonds them.

Upon learning that her grandfather had passed away, Yuri Shibasawa was distraught. Despite the disaster, she was eventually able to see Reiji, about whom she had been concerned for a long time.

Despite the fact her parents were present at the funeral, Yuri was determined to check on Reiji. Yuri has informed Reiji that she wishes to return home prior to 9 p.m., but I do not believe she will do so.

She was aware of how he felt inner distress and was concerned that he might act rashly under duress. Despite the difficulties, Yuri’s resolve was unwavering.

Meanwhile, Nagi was on a mission to locate Reiji. The presence of a police officer made it challenging for Yuri to reach Reiji.

The detective’s refusal to acknowledge Yuri’s calls and Nagi’s involvement in the investigation have only served to cloud the situation further.

They were unlikely to encounter Reiji in the hospital, and he may have already been discharged. However, Yuri was adamant about completing her search for Reiji.

Reiji’s story ended poorly, and he was concerned about his ailing mother. He felt helpless, as if he could do nothing to assist her.

In the following chapter, he can pay a hospital visit to his ailing mother, providing readers with an emotive scene.

In a rural community, Reiji Kurose resides with his sibling, his nurse mother, and his grandmother. He had been acquainted with Sakuko Akiyama since infancy.

Reiji encounters Nagi Aoe, a member of the popular idol group Acrylic who works as a clerk in a convenience store, one day.

Reiji is informed by Nagi of a location in the town known as “Lover’s Abyss” and rumored to be a suicide spot for lovers.

Reiji and Nagi unsuccessfully attempt suicide, and Reiji is saved by his teacher, Yuri Shibasawa, who pledges to defend him.