Boruto: the summit of the Five Kage led to an unexpected verdict

The first episode of the new story arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations led viewers to witness a meeting of the most powerful shinobi of the Five Great Ninja Countries. The Kage of the Leaf, the Rock, the Mist, the Sand and the Cloud have in fact gathered to evaluate the future of the Receptacle.

The Summit tra i Kage, which brings back Gaara, Chojuro, Darui and Kurotsuchi after some time, was organized by Naruto to inform his colleagues about the movements of the Kara Organization and the situation involving Kawaki, owner of the Karma Seal.

At the Kazekage, the Mizukage, the Raikage and the Tsuchikage, the Seventh Hokage asks how to act with Kawaki, which was transported to Konoha after the near disaster in Ryutan. Due to his background, the four Kage decide to entrust the life of the Vessel in the hands of Naruto, who also could very well resist Kara’s assault by being the strongest among them.

Finally, the Summit among the Kage confirms once again how difficult Naruto’s life has become since he obtained the title of Hokage. While attending the conference, his clones meet Kawaki, who wakes with a start from the hospital bed, and his son Boruto. Naruto it is found everywhere and at the same time.

Here is the preview of Boruto 194, the protagonist and Kawaki will be the architects of a difficult coexistence. Here are the titles of the next episodes of Boruto, is an assault coming?