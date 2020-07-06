Boruto, the Kara saga begins: the villains show themselves in a trailer

Share it:

After years of waiting, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations last year he began to deal with the first non-filler story by bringing the Bandit Mujina arc to TV. Despite having undergone many changes and additions compared to the story prepared by the manga Ukyo Kodachi for the comic story, Studio Pierrot had still followed the original story.

At the end of this story, the fillers are broken down in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. But fans had been warned that this situation would not last long as Kara's narrative arc would begin shortly thereafter, the mysterious organization that threatens Boruto and his companions. This means that even in the anime you will come into contact with the great villains of the new generation.

This arrival was confirmed a few days ago and a trailer for the first episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations that will open the saga. In the tweet below you can watch the video in question and in particular in the second half we are introduced to this mysterious group. With a few seconds available we begin to have a smattering of the state of the organization and who heads it. Are you excited for Boruto's next narrative arc: Naruto Next Generations which will arrive in the second half of the month? A new member of Kara will also be present in this version.