Boruto: the importance of the Ten-Tail for the future of the series

The recent developments of Boruto have marked a point of no return in the universe originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, who has returned to manage the sequel starting from chapter 52, and who seems to have made drastic decisions regarding not only the fate of Naruto, but also of the Leaf Village itself.

This is because the clash between Naruto and Isshiki forced the Hokage to make a pact with Kurama for gain enormous power and access Baryon Mode. Only after the fight and victory of the Konoha ninja did we witness the moving farewell of the Nine-Tailed Fox, who had already decided to take the place of the Seventh Hokage as a sacrifice of the agreement, and consequently depriving both Naruto and the village of its incredible power.

In more recent chapters, the Ten-Tails threat has continued to grow, as confirmed by Amado’s words: “You probably don’t need to tell you, but the Ten-Tails is a dangerous presence. The more it continues to exist, the more it increases. the possibility of the planet being wiped out by the Divine Tree. It must be addressed as soon as possible. ” Of course Naruto is aware of this, having already faced her during the Great Ninja War, during which neither he nor Sasuke were able to defeat her, and both were weakened, respectively with the loss of the Cercoterio and the Rinnegan.

To make matters worse is the fact that the Ten-Tails is currently in another dimension, and the only one able to reach it now seems to be Code, as far as Boruto could do it after an intense workout. Recall that the future of Konoha will be decided with a meeting of the Kage, and we leave you to the question whether the fate of Naruto is linked to the Ten-Tails.