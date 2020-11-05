Boruto: the anime conquers the peak of this first half of the fiscal year

Heir to Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden won the head of the “Top Anime Franchise” in the gross earnings and profits category. Despite some criticism from the public, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations thus confirms one of the most appreciated works of the last period.

While the manga has projected readers into the clash with Isshiki Otsutuski, the animated series of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations is located further back, in a narrative arc focused on the training of Boruto and Sarada, respectively sons of Naruto and Sasuke. But the firstborn of the two strongest ninja of the Leaf Village they bring a heavy inheritance as a dowry: confirm the global success of Masashi Kishimoto’s work. Have the protagonists of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations been able to carry on the path followed by their parents?

According to what emerged in a ranking drawn up by TV Tokyo, Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations is the most popular anime of the first half of this fiscal year. Notably, the sequel to Kishimoto’s play came in at # 1 in the “Best Anime Franchise by Total Sales / Revenue” category. Behind him were Naruto, Yu-Gi-Oh !, Bleach and Black Clover.

But not only, Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations finished first also in the “best anime franchise by gross profit / margin” ranking. In strict order, in the top five we find Naruto, Pokémon, Black Clover and Yu-Gi-Oh !. And you are following the Boruto anime? What do you think of its success? One of Sasuke’s most trusted allies is back in Boruto episode 172: Naruto the Next Generations. But how old is the Uchiha in this opera? Let’s find out Sasuke’s age in Boruto.