Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: the preview of chapter 43 has been revealed

Chapter 42 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has arrived promising interesting developments in regards to Sarada and Kawaki. The mission to save the Hokage, however, is not yet over for our heroes, tested by the terrible and frightening threat of the Kara Organization.

The unbeatable Boro doesn't seem so invincible, especially now that our heroes have managed to discover its weak point thanks to the support of the Sharingan of Sasuke's daughter. Hitting the central core of the enemy seems to be the only way to defeat the opponent and, therefore, team 7 is discovering all its cards to succeed in a feat that seems insurmountable.

Save Naruto from the Organization's clutches it is proving to be a more difficult mission than expected, although the excellent team play seems, at the end of chapter 42, to have hit the weak point of Boro. But will it really be so?

The official website of VJUMP magazine, where the manga is currently serialized, has published the preview of the chapter 43 of Boruto which follows:

"The great battle! Our heroes face increasingly tense battles! But these adversities make them even stronger! Will they be able to save Naruto despite the fact that the rescue is becoming increasingly complicated?"

