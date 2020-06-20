Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, here is the true form of Ishiki Ostustuki

Share it:

The last chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations it has literally made fans all over the world excited, thanks to a plot that is going live and thanks to Amado which is acting as a catalyst for all the new discoveries that our heroes and us readers are making with them.

If the previous chapters had already proved really interesting, thanks to all the information we have acquired on the Otsutsuki Clan and on the Karma that Boruto and Kawaki carrying on their body, the 47 was not far behind. Amado went on to explain how Otsutsuki are nothing but aliens who have achieved immortality through an unusual but truly effective resurrection technique.

All this while, in the secret base of Kara, the masked Kojin Kashin he is waging a deadly battle against the boss Jigen. It was thanks to this duel that we were able to witness two great events. On the one hand we discovered that Kashin, as we suspected, is nothing more than a clone of Jiraiya, on the other hand we have finally witnessed the resurrection of Isshiki.

The latter, forced with his back against the wall by a fierce Kojin, was pushed to start the process of resurrection taking, once and for all, the upper hand over the conscience of the monk Jigen. Isshiki's return to the flesh has allowed us to take a first look to the appearance of the fearsome villain, which you can see from the photo at the bottom of the article, to the very particular shape of his Sharingan and also to the full power of his inanimate object shrinking ability called Sukunahikona.

If you've read the manga, then you already know the technique from the fight between Jigen and Naruto is Sasuke. However, with the resurrection completed, the alien's ability proved even more formidable.

What do you think of the latest implications? Feel free to write it here in the comments.