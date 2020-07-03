Entertainment

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Chocho is the protagonist of the next episode

July 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
After a long wait, the time has finally come for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations to return to the small screen with episode 155. Anyway, the first information has already started to emerge on the net about the next episodes before focusing on the highly anticipated saga of Kara.

Before telling you in more detail i content of episode 156, the last filling episode before recovering the canonical events of the manga, we take the opportunity to remind you that according to the latest corridor rumors are expected changes for the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. In the present case, it is rumored that Pierrot study is entrusting numerous episodes of the new narrative arc to third-party studios. Choice that, most likely, will result in a decrease in the quality of the animations. Even if it is not the first time that a similar situation has occurred, in how many the above-mentioned company is used to phenomena of this type, we could undergo a qualitatively lower than expected adaptation.

In any case, the episode that will air on July 12 is titled "I can't stay as thin as I wish"and will focus on chocho. Choji and Karui's daughter will face off against Anko in a candy challenge. A filler episode focusing on one of Boruto's most criticized characters, is it time to feed the young ninja's popularity?

And are you interested in an episode on Chocho instead? Let us know with a comment below.

