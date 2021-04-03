Boruto may have explained why Kawaki turns evil

Warning! The following in The Truth News contains spoilers for Chapter 56, “Code of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations by Masashi Kishimoto, Mikio Ikemoto, Mari Morimoto and Snir Aharon, now available on Viz Media and MANGA Plus.

When Isshiki Ōtsutsuki revealed that the mark of Karma in Kawaki’s body would rewrite the teenager and would allow him to be reborn, seemed to answer the mystery of why Kawaki started the Boruto series as an enemy.

That flash-forward It showed him as the person who destroyed Konoha, killed Naruto Uzumaki, and was preparing to attack Boruto. Fan theories believed that the process changed and Isshiki’s mind was placed on Kawaki’s body, which was then used to carry out the alien’s orders.

Kawaki wants to save Boruto and Naruto but Code has other plans

However, when Isshiki died and Kawaki lost his Karma mark in the manga, fans had to come up with new theories as to why Kawaki would turn evil. Thanks to chapter 56 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, another possibility has arisen, and it is an idea posited by Kawaki himself.

Kawaki wants to heal Boruto of his mark, knowing that the consciousness of Momoshiki is taking over Naruto’s son. They are both 80 percent Ōtsutsuki, but the transformation is much more drastic for Boruto, who can be possessed once he uses his powers and drains his chakra.

Code, Boruto and Kawaki are more connected than ever

But Kawaki offers an idea: those who wield Karma can transfer it to someone else. He insists that Boruto Uzumaki find Code and puts him on so that if Momoshiki takes over Boruto’s body, or if the blonde dies in battle, he can be reborn in Code.

The problem is that Kawaki does not know that Isshiki appeared to Code before he died and gave him a Karma White, unlike the Negro that the boys had. This allows Code to obtain all of Isshiki’s powers but still be himself. This is where the potential twist for the future lies.

Will Kawaki become a villain at the end of Boruto?

According to Kawaki’s logic, Code can also transfer this brand someone and be reborn. It stands to reason that when he and Boruto search for Code, he can place this mark on Kawaki instead. It’s also a cunning way to make Konoha’s heroes think they killed the original Code, while his mind can take over Kawaki’s body.

It would also be a perfect revenge, as Code revered Isshiki, thus completing the initial project that Isshiki started with Kara when he turned Kawaki into this host. Only time will tell if Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will go that way, meanwhile the anime continues in his arc focused on Kawaki.

