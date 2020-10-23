Boruto e Naruto: storia, mitologia e folklore del Clan Ootsutsuki

Masashi Kishimoto, through the words of Madara Uchiha and of Zetsu, has tried to present a complex mythology on the origin of the Chakra through the figure of Kaguya Ootsutsuki and his Clan, progenitor of the world of Naruto, leaving, however, several unknowns about their history. But thanks to the release of the two feature films The Last: Naruto the Movie, Boruto: Naruto the Movie and from the official sequel to the manga Boruto: Naruto Next Generation we have had greater clarity on their origins, separating truth from myth.

Now, after the publication of the most recent chapters of the Boruto manga, we finally got it a complete overview on the history, objectives and motivations of these villains: starting with Kaguya, the final opponent of the Fourth World War of the Ninja, passing through Momoshiki and Kinshiki up to the fearsome Isshiki, the demon who is about to endanger Naruto’s life .

Between Folklore and Mythology

Before going into the merits of the question, it is right to make a premise on the sources of inspiration that allowed the author to give life to these characters. All the members of the Ootsutsuki Clan are based on purely Japanese myths and folklore, both in terms of their name and their skills and characterizations. Kaguya, the first alien to debut in the mother work, takes inspiration from both Taketori Monogatari, Japanese folk history translated as History of the Bamboo cutter (from which the surname is also inspired), and from the overturning of the figure of the rabbit described in Sasajâtaka : if in the original story it is a benevolent creature dedicated to sacrifice, however, here it is evil and selfish. Momoshiki e Kinshiki, appeared both in the feature film and in the manga and in the TV series of Boruto, are respectively inspired by Momotaro e Kintaro. In fact, the first has techniques similar to those of the animals present in the fairy tale, while the second has a disproportionate strength like the classic character.

Urashiki, companion of Momoshiki and Kinshiki – and exclusive to the Boruto anime, is a remake of the story entitled Urashima Taro, which tells the story of a fisherman who rescues a turtle beaten by children and is rewarded with a visit to the Ryugu-jo, the Dragon Palace. This manifests itself in Urashiki’s distinctive ability to create a flexible fishing rod that he can use to manifest an extendable line and fishing hook capable of stealing his enemies’ Chakra and using their abilities.

Also, he has a magic box called Ryugu-jo which has time-based attributes. Finally Isshiki, the main antagonist of the new series, is inspired by the character of Issun-boshi, protagonist of a Japanese fairy tale. In the story he was just over an inch tall but eventually, after a heroic gesture, he will be able to get to normal size. This characteristic is reflected in his ocular ability capable of reducing and expanding objects as well as himself.

Gods and demigods

In a first instance, Kishimoto wanted to give a clear divine connotation to the Clan, giving it an aura of unreachability so as to create an internal hierarchy that winks at mythology Greek Romanian.

In fact, in Western folklore, in addition to divine figures, there are those called demigods. beings half man and half god.

These are represented by that branch of the Clan that appears in the movie The Last: Naruto the Movie which, unlike Hagoromo e Dough, possess well physiognomic characteristics distant from the characters mentioned above: they have no horns, whitish skin or special eye skills, despite living in a context divine such as the Moon, which has always had ancestral connotations in several mythologies. Furthermore, they have a duty to to protect the Earth and guard the shell of the Decacoda.

Madara and Amado: the modern Icarus and Prometheus

The figure of the narrator is fundamental for a story, since he has the task of telling the events of a certain fact. Also for that of the Ostustuki Clan the narrator has an extreme importance, especially if this gives an interpretation to a certain event.

In the present case, two characters have held this role and each of them has brought elements that change the course of history.

The first is Madara Uchiha, main antagonist of Naruto, which is very related to the mythological veil that envelops the history of the Kaguya group. He firmly believes in the divine nature of these characters and, at times, is comparable to the figure of Icaro. Madara wishes to become a deity in order to change the fate of the world but, as happened with the son of Daedalus, getting too close to his goal has made him vulnerable enough to be overwhelmed by events (Icarus died by burning his wings getting too close to the sun, Madara was used as a shell for the resurrection of Kaguya).

The second is beloved, head of the group’s research department Kara. Unlike Madara, he is not tied to the veil of myth, but to that of science e knowledge. It will be he who, from chapter 44, will provide the information that will upset everything that characters and readers of the manga have always known about Otsutsuki. In fact, they are not gods but gods alien creatures which have the sole purpose of eat of the energy of the planets that invade thanks to the help of the divine Tree and its fruits, allowing them to increase not only their powers, but also theirs longevity. Furthermore, he adds, they are nothing but creatures parasite which, through the cursed sign named Karma, release a backup of their genetic makeup that will replace that of the victim, thus allowing him to be reborn and defeat death.

The only way to eliminate them is to to destroy or not to allow their sign to be implanted. This principle fits with the concept of Hindu reincarnation: in fact, Karma is a fundamental element so that Ootsutsuki can return to new life, as well as for the Hindu religion the form of the living being that they will take: the more good actions have been performed, the more their condition improves.

Amado, similarly, can be compared to the figure of Prometheus of Greek mythology. Thanks to his sacrifice, he decides to give the protagonists the fire of knowledge, destroying the veil of ignorance hovering over them. Finally, Madara and Amado represent the philosophical passage The passage from Myth, fantastic and poetic representation of reality, al Logos, rational discourse on things, marks the beginning of Greek philosophical speculation, from which all Western thought will begin.