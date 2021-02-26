Boruto 55: revealed the details of the secondary plan of Isshiki Otsutsuki

The Otsutsuki clan represents one of the greatest evils to come into the world of Boruto about 1000 years before the events recounted in the series, and their threat seems to have expanded thanks to Isshiki’s terrible actions, which took shape in a somewhat detailed plan revealed in chapter 55 and tied in some way to the character of Code.

Several have been specified throughout the series details about the nature of the Otsutsuki, of their abilities, and of the possibility of being reborn in bodies chosen as containers, in which the Karma brand has been instilled, and thus obtain a hypothetical immortality. Following the clash between Boruto, Sasuke, Kawaki, Naruto and Isshiki in Jigen’s body, the Otsutsuki was defeated, but shortly before disappearing he managed to visit Code, one of the members of the Kara, who owns a singular brand Karma, white in color.

This is a failed attempt at reincarnation by Isshiki, as the color of the mark indicates the inadequacy of the host chosen as a container. However, the villain manages to transmit the important information to Code, subsequently giving him very precise indications: capture both Boruto and Kawaki and feed the Ten-Tails with their DNA, now partially modified from that of the Otsutsuki. Then Code will have to eat the fruit of the Divine Tree, which contains a sort of database of every past and present existence that has appeared on the planet, including that of Isshiki himself, and thus obtain immense power.

Following what the antagonist explained, Code could thus become the progenitor of a new generation of Otsutsuki, and if he could conquer planets after planets, in this extravagant evolutionary plane, he could even become a god.

