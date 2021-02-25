Boruto 55: let’s find out how Naruto said goodbye to a dear friend of his

In recent chapters of Boruto we witnessed an important clash between the protagonists and two members of the Otsutsuki clan, unfortunately, however, the battle, despite having been won by our team, was fatal for a character present since the first series.

The intense battle against the powerful Isshiki pushed Naruto to use all his strength and to do so he had to draw on the powers of the nine-tailed fox, obtaining a new transformation in Boruto. The new form is called Baryon Mode and together with a devastating power it is also the source of some side effects, Kurama in fact warned the Seventh Hokage that the use could lead to his death.

After the battle, an exchange of words between the seeker and the carrying force make it clear to the latter that in the future he could no longer converse with the spirit, for this reason Naruto begins to remember how it was to cause of the fox if he lost his parents, however, the words addressed to the one who accompanied him from birth are completely devoid of that resentment now outdated. In fact, he stated: “We’ve been through a lot, but all in all I’m glad you’ve been there. Thank you“.

With a twist, which took place between the pages of Boruto 55, however Kurama reveals that it would not be the ninja who lost his life but the beast itself. This truth upsets the Hokage who would never have used the dangerous technique if he had known that someone else would be involved and as the time available to the two interlocutors has now expired, the last sentence that the ninja manages to say before the disappearance of the ‘friend is: “Wait, don’t go!“.

What do you think of this poignant scene? What about Naruto’s last words? Let us know in the comments.