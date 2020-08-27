Boruto 49: Sasuke and Naruto are about to face the most difficult battle

Share it:

There was a moment a few chapters ago when it was thought that Naruto was going to face the most difficult battle ever. But the latest events of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations have disproved this hypothesis. After losing to Jigen, Naruto and Sasuke managed to return unscathed to Konoha and now they must return to fight with the enemy.

Only this time Isshiki Otsutsuki is at his peak. After using Karma to resurrect in Jigen’s body, he finally regained all of his powers albeit for a limited time. Reminding us of the battle that took place earlier, Naruto and Sasuke this time will have to really give their all to defeat him.

Already the first skirmish that took place in Konoha showed that the two ninja cannot give their best against the opponent’s powers and only the intervention of Boruto was able to avoid a catastrophe in the village. Now though they will have no scruples during the fight if they want the world and all its inhabitants to live on. It is also very likely that one of them will die to save the other.

Will Naruto and Sasuke be able to defeat Isshiki Otsutsuki to the maximum of his power, or at least hold him back long enough, or will they have to give in and have him kidnapped Kawaki?